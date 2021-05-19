HWPL WARP Office Comparison of Scriptures Meeting: Making the DPCW a Bridge between Religion and Peace Law
EINPresswire.com/ -- In last April, religious leaders in Romania and Germany gathered at the HWPL WARP Office Comparison of Scriptures meetings hosted by Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL) Incheon Branch.
Grounded on making harmony between religions, the WARP Office Meeting is held every month. 20 participants including 9 religious leaders representing Buddhism, Islam, Hinduism, and Judaism in Romania and Germany joined the meetings held on April 20th and 29th.
HWPL Incheon Branch provided the participants the pan-religious forum, ‘Meaning and Importance of Articles 8 and 9 of the DPCW,' to discuss the means of fostering religious freedom and bringing an end to religious conflicts.
Declaration of Peace and Cessation of War (DPCW), consisted of 10 Articles and 38 Clauses, was proclaimed by HWPL and International Law Peace Committee to lay the groundwork of bringing an end to wars and conflicts in the global village. Particularly, DPCW Articles 8 and 9 mandate states to foster religious freedom and seek peaceful means of resolving religious conflicts.
“Indeed, groups and political parties will develop only when the idea of peace grows, and through this, there will be ways to have an international impact on peace,” said Mazin Ali, an Imam from Muhammed Moschee Germany. “Everyone wants peace, not war,” he mentioned his views on international peace.
“I am glad to be able to start something for peace again,” said Hussein Anaissi, the former representative for Interreligious Dialogue of Al Hadi Moschee, Germany. He also promised his continuous cooperation with peace work, “the vision of making laws for peace has become more certain. I hope I would stay healthy and continue to participate in the future event.”
“The event was so informative and I was impressed by the explanation of the professor and lawyer in the video. This event made me become interested in the DPCW, and I want to learn more about it and let others know too,” said Rev. Olteanu Cosmin, the president of the New Pagan Dawn and INCSR Horapollo, sharing his excitement of joining the event.
Meanwhile, HWPL has been organizing the WARP Office meetings ever since the 2014 HWPL World Peace Summit in order to accomplish religious harmony. It is actively engaging all participants to bring universal and sustaianble peace through WARP Office Comparison of Scriptures meetings, currently taking place in 251 offices in 128 countries around the world.
D. Hoffmann
