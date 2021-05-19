Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. Supreme Court opinions: May 17

The United States Supreme Court has issued four opinions.

In Edwards v. Vannoy the court held that the jury-unanimity rule announced in Ramos v. Louisiana does not apply retroactively on federal collateral review.

View the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-5807_new_3e04.pdf

In BP v. Mayor and City Council of Baltimore the court held that where defendant energy companies premised 28 U. S. C. §1447(d) removal in part on the federal officer removal statute, §1442, the Fourth Circuit erred in holding that it lacked jurisdiction to consider all grounds for removal rejected by the District Court.

View the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-1189_p86b.pdf

In CIC Servs. v. IRS the court held that a suit to enjoin IRS Notice 2016–66 does not trigger the Anti-Injunction Act even though a violation of the Notice may result in a tax penalty.

View the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/19-930_d1o3.pdf

In Caniglia v. Strom the court held that neither the holding nor logic of Cady v. Dombrowski justifies the removal of Caniglia’s firearms from his home by police officers under a “community caretaking exception” to the Fourth Amendment’s warrant requirement.

View the court's opinion at: https://www.supremecourt.gov/opinions/20pdf/20-157_8mjp.pdf

