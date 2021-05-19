Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Revenue to Host Free Webinar on Professional Privilege Tax May 25

Wednesday, May 19, 2021 | 08:19am

NASHVILLE - The Department of Revenue will host a free webinar on the professional privilege tax at 9 am Central time on May 25.

Participants will learn who is subject to the tax, who is exempt from the tax, and how to timely remit the required payment. You can sign up for the webinar here.

This and other webinars the department offers each month give tax practitioners, attorneys, accountants, and others an opportunity to learn more about presented tax topics and ask questions. The recorded sessions and dates for future webinars are also available on Revenue’s website.

The Department of Revenue is responsible for the administration of state tax laws and motor vehicle title and registration laws and the collection of taxes and fees associated with those laws. The department collects about 87 percent of total state revenue. During the 2020 fiscal year, it collected $15.1 billion in state taxes and fees and more than $3.2 billion in taxes and fees for local governments.  To learn more about the department, visit www.tn.gov/revenue.

