Titan International Technologies Earns Patent For The Firefly Firing System to Transform the Pyrotechnics Industry

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan International Technologies Ltd., a fireworks technology company with the mission to expand both consumers’ and professionals’ safety and experience, is pleased to announce that it was awarded U.S. Patent No. 11002520 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The ‘520 patent is the latest patent issued to Titan, which protects its technology for using mobile devices for the electronic ignition of fireworks. Based on its founders’ 130 years of family history in the industry, Titan is looking to transform the pyrotechnics industry into the digital age.

“The Titan team is extremely pleased with the continued development of the patent portfolio in the field of pyrotechnics,” said Titan’s Founder and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Wu. “This new issuance will allow Titan to continue expanding its breadth and depth of mobile application-controlled firing systems and break new barriers for consumer safety and experience when celebrating with fireworks.”

This patent adds to Titan’s existing patent portfolio, which provides users with the best experience to ignite fireworks via a mobile device. The Firefly Firing System uniquely allows users to manually ignite fireworks or use its “show design mode” to create their own pyromusical by selecting a song or audio clip. Then, users can choose a visual representation of the audio and the timing for the fireworks to be detonated.

Application users can connect to multiple firing modules to detonate multiple fireworks when control signals from the mobile device are received. The Firefly mobile application allows for multiple profiles, associated available firing modules, and enhancements to determine the proximity, locations, and/or zone of the mobile device in relation to the firing modules. After a user’s show has lit up the sky, the application gives consumers the ability to share their show using a scannable QR code.

If you are interested in learning more about Titan’s innovative pyrotechnics platform or would like more information on the patent, please visit shootfirefly.com.

