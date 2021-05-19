Lunch Money & Zabo Unleash All-in-One Personal Finance App with Crypto Connectivity
With the unprecedented retail adoption of cryptocurrencies comes the need to track new investments and unlock the full potential of users’ portfolios -
Not only are you able to track your crypto portfolio with your traditional assets, but you’re also able to see how your crypto portfolio is affecting your net worth over time as well”DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lunch Money, the easy-to-use personal finance and budgeting web-based app has partnered with Zabo to offer cryptocurrency account tracking across 50+ leading exchanges and wallets. The partnership will allow Lunch Money's users to easily track holdings in Bitcoin, Ethereum and hundreds of other cryptocurrencies alongside their regular banking, investment and credit card accounts.
— Jen Yip, Founder of Lunch Money
Lunch Money was designed to help people effortlessly manage their finances across multiple accounts, all within a single app. Now, crypto data aggregator Zabo has teamed up with Lunch Money to include tracking of over 400 cryptocurrencies within its personal finance app.
Lunch Money is the first budgeting app that allows consumers to track their cryptocurrency holdings. In addition to having a reliable finance tracker for traditional financial transactions, cryptocurrency investors can track their performance alongside their regular banking, investment and credit card accounts — bringing more visibility to their finances from within a single interface in the Lunch Money app.
The integration enables crypto holders to automatically upload their latest balances from virtually any crypto account. Users can link Lunch Money to a myriad of popular crypto exchanges, including Coinbase, Kraken and Binance. The app also connects to crypto wallets like Metamask and TrustWallet and hardware wallets such as Trezor or Ledger.
Alex Treece, Co-Founder of Zabo said: “Up until now, the complexity and volatility of cryptocurrencies has made them difficult to track as part of your larger investment portfolio. But now, thanks to this integration with Lunch Money, you can keep a careful eye on these investments alongside all your other financial accounts to get a real-time sense of your overall net worth.”
Lunch Money allows users to see crypto value side-by-side with the current value of their chosen currency, enabling an overview of price fluctuations within individual cryptocurrencies and total portfolio value.
Ensuring users are not required to manually complete crypto-to-fiat conversions, the app lists the exact price for all the assets, enabling them to be tracked through the Lunch Money Net Worth calculator. By tracking personal net worth over time, and displaying all historical account balances in a neat graph, users can spot meaningful trends that can be capitalised on to meet short-term and long-term financial goals.
“Not only are you able to track your crypto portfolio with your traditional assets, but you’re also able to see how your crypto portfolio is affecting your net worth over time as well,” said Jen Yip, Founder of Lunch Money.
-ends-
About Lunch Money
Lunch Money is a web-based personal finance and budgeting tool for the modern-day spender equipped with native multi currency support, powerful transaction utilities, a complex and customizable rules engine, a developer API, CSV importing tool, and much more. For more information, please visit lunchmoney.app
About Zabo
Zabo is the leading financial data aggregator for cryptocurrency accounts, including cryptocurrency exchanges and wallets. Zabo’s API allows fintechs and financial services companies to connect to the thousands of exchanges, wallets and cryptocurrencies that power the next generation of financial products and services. For more information, please visit: zabo.com
Jon Reader
Cryptoland PR
2086146816 ext.
email us here