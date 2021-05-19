Colette Barris Throws Her Hat Into The Ring With Her Powerful Dramedy On Black Family And The Village Claretta Street.
Claretta Street Based On Colette Barris's Exciting 2018 Novel Marks her Debut Into Generational Black Family And Community Storytelling in a changing world.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CLARETTA STREET IS COMING! The 1994 blockbuster Forest Gump coined it right, "Life is like a box of chocolates you never know what you're going to get." Now that the dust has settled, the other Barris (Colette) embarks into new territory creating a fresh authentic story (no reboots) about the Black experience in America. Based on her endearing and powerful historical fiction novel of the same name, "Claretta Street," follows four young Black girls affectionately known as the "Babies," growing up in the turbulent sixties in the historic East San Fernando Valley town of Pacoima, through two generations on a quest to save the Village in the 21st century. This is Colette's solo project going it alone, Barris's Claretta Street is what you would expect from the famous family of storytellers that gave us the "ish" universe but so much more Claretta Street will bring all of us back-together.
Claretta Street's screenplay written by Colette Barris and Melody Jackson has received impressive industry notes which makes the auction/shopping of the project one to watch. Executive Producer Dawn Carter has attached legendary veteran Black talent to the project, with attached Music Director Patrick Bolden and Music Producer Reggie Valin tapped with creating original music for the project The theme song, "Claretta Street," is slated for release this June during Black Music Month 2021. Claretta Street will be an exciting and transformative new show that Executive Producer Dawn Carter has several interested networks and streaming services. Stay Tuned.
