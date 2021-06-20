The Other Barris Ups The Stakes In Black Coming Of Age Novel Claretta Street By Colette Barris To Be Scripted Series
Claretta Street trilogy by Colette Barris spotlights the Black Experience in America, from Civil Rights into the 21st Century honoring Juneteenth.LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, June 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Colette Barris author of the powerful and rich historical fiction novel Claretta Street and soon to be mini series-Claretta Street, illuminates the African American saga as experienced through the lives of four Black girls (The Babies) through the turbulent sixties, becoming young adults in the decadent and destructive eighties with their sisterhood and love of the Village in tact. Writer Colette Barris's Claretta Street's journey spanned two decades researching Black life in America beginning with the Great Migration. Claretta Street's backdrop takes place in the East San Fernando Valley town of Pacoima, California. Pacoima is only one of three towns west of the Mississippi without Racially Restrictive Covenants. By the seventies Pacoima was home to more than 10,000 residents and a thriving Black community. Pacoima along with Compton, CA and Val Verde, CA, (known as the Black Palm Springs) were used as remedy in the Shelley v. Kraemer (1948) case in which, the Supreme Court deemed all racial restrictive covenants unenforceable. Sadly, Shelley v. Kraemer did not end the practice of racially restrictive real titles as, demonstrated in the practice of Contract Mortgages in Chicago and other American urban cities. Democratic Assemblyman Kevin McCarty highlighted the need to get rid of racially restrictive language in existing California deeds in AB2204, which in 2009 was vetoed by then Governor Schwarenegger.
Published in 2018, Claretta Street explores Black women and The Village, their relationships with family and community spotlighting the juxtaposition of life experienced by Black women in America. Through the eyes of four little girls filled with hope and dreams much like those killed in the 16th Street Baptist Church in 1963, The Babies are bestowed the blessing of achieving their dreams, but not without hardships accompanying living while Black in America. Sony Chairman Tony Vinciquerra approached Colette excited about making synergy together with Claretta Street. After two years of back and forth Vinciquerra decided to stay with the standard status quo. In 2021 with an increased array of media options and Black Inclusion Initiatives center stage, now Claretta Street is right on target with Black Inclusion the new status quo. Executive Producer Dawn Carter, former Production Executive from 20th Century Fox and NBC Television is ecstatic about Claretta Street finding it's voice sharing Black stories of hope, reality and truths bringing them to the forefront.
