LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- JOHN RAKICH ELECTED PRESIDENT OF LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL

John Rakich has been elected President of the Location Managers Guild International (LMGI), succeeding Mike Fantasia, founding member and President since 2018, it was announced today. Also elected by the 2021 LMGI Board of Directors as Officers of the Executive Committee are 1st Vice President JJ Levine, 2nd Vice President Alison A. Taylor, Treasurer Ken Haber and Secretary Jen Farris. The LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries.

“I am honored and humbled that the board has trusted me to lead the LMGI and am proud to carry on the incredible work done by our past presidents and board members, all equally responsible for bringing the Guild to where we are today. I look forward to working with this dedicated group of international location professionals to have us grow larger and stronger than before. It is exciting to show the world who and what we are, not only as indispensable creative collaborators but also as proven leaders and trailblazers, especially these days as we recover from the global pandemic,” said Rakich.

Newly elected board members Angus Ledgerwood (UK), Robin Macdonald (Vancouver, Canada), and Scott Trimble (CA) will serve alongside returning members Alison A. Taylor (CA), Ken Haber (CA), Jimmy Ayoub (NY), Edward Mazurek (CA), and Mac Gordon (GA).

Board members continuing with ongoing terms include Ken Brooker (Canada), Dan Connolly (UK), Jen Farris (GA), Eric Klein (NY), JJ Levine (CA), John Rakich (Canada), and Ryan Schaetzle (GA).

Said Election Committee Chair, Edward Mazurek: “With 15 excellent choices for eight open board seats, the 2021 election tallied the second-most votes in LMGI history. This is a testament to our nominees' professionalism and superb reputations. Congratulations to our elected 2021 Board Members."

Outgoing LMGI President Fantasia adds, “It's somewhat bittersweet to step down from a Board that I had the privilege to serve on for well over a decade. I do so with the knowledge that the Guild is poised for even bigger accomplishments under the able guidance of John Rakich and the newly formed Board. I will still be involved in various Guild initiatives involving education, recruitment and retention, and I look forward to continue serving in any way I can."

John Rakich has been working for over 20 years as a Location Scout and Location Manager with numerous credits spanning feature film and television projects (such as See, American Gods, Pixels, Hemlock Grove, Shadowhunters). John is also a long-time member of the Directors Guild of Canada in the Ontario District Council, now as board member and their current Locations Caucus Representative. He was also the first member from Toronto to join the LMGI in 2015.

LMGI Board Member bios and photographs can be found at www.locationmanagers.org.

ABOUT THE LOCATION MANAGERS GUILD INTERNATIONAL (LMGI):

The Location Managers Guild International / LMGI is a global organization of career location professionals in the motion picture, television, commercial and print production industries dedicated to upholding the highest ethical standards. The LMGI is proud to be the only worldwide location resource for Location Professionals, combining regional commitment with international strength and community. We support strong relationships between production and government agencies, businesses and communities. We promote awareness of our place in the entertainment industry as indispensable creative collaborators through a variety of innovative programs. The LMGI was founded in 2003 as a 501(c)(6), non-profit corporation. For more information about the LMGI, visit LocationManagers.org or follow us on Facebook; Twitter @The_LMGI; #LMGIawards, Instagram and YouTube.

