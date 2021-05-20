Spryker Once Again Named the Leading Digital Commerce Platform in the Emerce 100 List

BERLIN, GERMANY, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hosted by Emerce, the respected Dutch news hub for digital business, marketing, commerce and technology, the award - voted for by almost 1,000 companies - scores service providers across a range of categories

Spryker, an e-commerce leader which specializes in enabling large companies to become digital pioneers across B2B, and online marketplaces, has once again been named the leading digital commerce platform in the Benelux region, in the Emerce100 rankings 2021. The list, of the best companies in e-business, helps clients or agencies select the best solutions/services providers in the market.

Emerce is the leading media platform for decision-makers in digital marketing, media and e-business in Benelux, identifying upcoming trends and helping decision-makers to implement innovations in the field of marketing, technology and business. Online, it has more than 1.5 million page views and c. 350,000 monthly unique visitors, making it the most read news service in online business, marketing and e-commerce.

Spryker, which topped the list last year too, has continued to impress voters (which numbered almost 1,000 this year, a huge increase on 2020) with its comprehensive suite of e-commerce tools for businesses.

Via its platform, companies can move their B2B inventory online; analyse and measure how that inventory is selling and where; and - as desired - add voice commerce, subscriptions, Click & Collect, IoT commerce and other new features and channels.

Spryker’s e-commerce platform is ‘headless’, meaning that users access an API-based architecture and other easy-to-integrate modules or tools delivered via a cloud-native Platform as a Service (PaaS) model. The company was named the most innovative and visionary of all new vendors in the 2020 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Digital Commerce and named a major player in B2B e-Commerce by IDC and is the only commerce platform to provide full B2B, B2C, D2C, and Marketplace capabilities out of one stack.

Spryker recently closed a round of funding worth $130 million, which it plans to use to extend its range of agile e-commerce tools for B2B suppliers, and to support international growth.

