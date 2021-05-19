Statement from AG Yost on the Appeals Court Decision of Census Bureau Lawsuit
(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement on the Sixth District Court of Appeals reversing a ruling on the Census Bureau lawsuit:
"Bringing this suit forced the U.S. Census Bureau to admit it can provide us the data sooner than originally stated -- which has been our goal all along. Now we are asking the court to hold them to their word."
The court's reversal can be found here.
MEDIA CONTACT: Luke Sullivan: 614-270-2662
-30-