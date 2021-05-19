Kids Fishing Day Event Planned

Jackson kids can get hooked on fishing!

Jackson - Kids up to 13 years old are invited to “get hooked on fishing” at the 30th annual Jackson Kids Fishing Day on Saturday, June 5, 2021. The event is organized by the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and hosted by Jackson Hole Land Trust at Rendezvous Park (“R” Park) near Wilson. The event is made possible each year with the assistance of several partners and volunteers.

“We’re scaling things back a bit from previous years, but we will again be providing kids a free rod and reel from 10:00 am to noon, thanks to generous donation from Jackson Hole One Fly Foundation, Trout Unlimited, and Teton County Conservation District,” said Rob Gipson, Wyoming Game and Fish Jackson Region Fish Supervisor. “There will also be several volunteers on hand to help young anglers bait hooks and untangle lines if needed. The pond will once again been stocked with plenty of Snake River cutthroat trout from our Auburn Hatchery, so the fishing should be pretty good!”

To learn more about fishing at “R” Park, check out this cool video.

Saturday, June 5, 2021, is also Free Fishing Day across the state of Wyoming, when anyone may fish without a fishing license or Conservation Stamp. However, all limits and other fishing regulations still apply. More details on Free Fishing Day are listed in the Wyoming fishing regulations booklet and on the Wyoming Game and Fish website at: http://wgfd.wyo.gov/. There are Kids Fishing Day events held across Wyoming in celebration of National Fishing and Boating Week.

There are no plans for a formal Kids Fishing Day event at the Valley View Golf Course Pond in Afton this year. However, the pond will be stocked with fish prior to free fishing day on June 5, 2021. The Game and Fish supports the Americans with Disabilities Act. Anyone needing auxiliary aids to attend this event should call the number listed above. Every effort will be made for reasonable accommodations.

- WGFD -