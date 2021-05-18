Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Podcast: Lessons Learned – Episode 4 with Capt. Tim Tierney and 1st Sgt. Joshua Phillips

New Podcast Alert!

Capt. Tim Tierney and 1st Sgt. Joshua Phillips joins us for episode four to talk about the command relationship and lessons learned from deployment. Both were recently deployed together as a command team to the Middle East and tell us tales of building a cohesive team while setting and maintaining expectations. They give us a perspective on failure and what that means for developing as a soldier and further dive into how to measure success as a growing leader.

Lessons Learned is a show where we talk about the good, the bad, and the lessons in between. Hosted and produced by Capt. Alyssa Hinckley.

If you or someone you know would like to be featured in our next episode, give us a shout at WyoGuard@gmail.com and we’d be happy to share the lessons you’ve learned. Thanks for tuning in and we sure hope you learn something.

Missed a podcast? Listen to all of our podcasts here and subscribe.                                      

 

