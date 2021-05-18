Extensive Investigation Leads to Sixth Indictment in 2013 Murder

DECATURVILLE – An eight-year investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation into the murder of John Wesley Conway, 28, in Decaturville has resulted in a sixth indictment and arrest.

On November 9, 2013, Conway, of Decaturville, was found fatally shot in the 200 block of Mount Lebanon Road. At the request of former 24th District Attorney General Hansel McAdams, agents began investigating the crime. In 2019 and 2020, under current DAG Matt Stowe, five men were indicted by a Decatur County Grand Jury in Conway’s murder.

Today, as a result of the extensive work of agents, James William “Jim” Lancaster (DOB: 9/27/67), of Decaturville, was indicted by a Decatur County Grand Jury on charges of Felony Murder, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Aggravated Robbery, and Especially Aggravated Robbery. He was taken into custody, today, and booked into the Decatur County Jail on $100,000 bond.

In May of 2020, William Crawley, Mickey “Earl” Harris, Dustin “Dusty” Lovelace, and Franklin Shane Rushing were served with arrest warrants in this case. In September of 2020, Christopher Ryan Mays was indicted and arrested as well. Additional information about the previous arrests can be found here: https://tbinewsroom.com/2020/05/14/tireless-investigation-results-in-four-arrests-in-2013-murder/ and https://tbinewsroom.com/2020/09/16/fifth-person-indicted-charged-in-2013-decatur-county-murder/.