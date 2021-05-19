Fleet/Trucking Media Alert - Fuel Savings in Trucking Industry as Sector Faces New Volatility
UK FLEET ENGINEER PRAISES 9% FUEL SAVINGS IN 2-YEAR HydraGEN™ PILOT-PROJECT
dynaCERT Inc (TSX:DYA)VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cleantech Media Alert from Investorideas.com, a global news source and leading investor resource covering cleantech and renewable energy stocks (Renewableenergystocks.com) issues a sector snapshot looking at recent news on the demand for fuel savings in the fleet/trucking sector.
According to a recent article in Fleetowner.com “About 75% of the fleets are investing in idle reduction technologies, up from about 65% in 2019.”
With the recent fuel shortages causing panic buying at fuel pumps across the US and spreading into eastern Canada, energy savings are a hot topic. The last few years of stability in fuel prices can no longer be counted on and new accelerated demand for fuel economy and savings will be a ‘must have’ for the trucking industry.
Looking at the direct impact, a recent article reports,“ Research shows that fuel costs can constitute 60% of a company's operating budget.”
A leading trucking fleet operator in the United Kingdom is using dynaCERT’s (TSX:DYA.TO) (OTC: DYFSF) HydraGEN™ advanced technology to achieve net-zero annual carbon emissions in its trucking fleet after experiencing “significant” fuel savings with the device.
“After two years of testing and running HydraGEN™ units on our vehicles, we have seen an average fuel savings of 9% during summer and winter operations” said Stephen Madden, Group Fleet Engineer at Russell Group Engineering based in Glasgow Scotland.
The results and comments are detailed in an interview published in the latest edition of Private Motor Carrier Magazine (pmtc.ca).
Madden reveals the company has been intrigued by the ability “to outfit our existing fleet with a low-cost installation in order to meet our carbon reduction targets …the reason we have included HydraGEN™ in our transitional plans is because it provides results in a short period of time and requires very little maintenance.”
Russell Group is moving aggressively to slash carbon emissions and is among the first 100 signatories for Amazon’s Climate Pledge, agreeing to measure and report greenhouse gas emissions on a regular basis towards the goal of net-zero.
He adds “HydraGEN™ actually pays the end-user to be green,” praising the unit’s ability to prevent build-up in the DPF (Diesel Particulate Filter) compared to his fleet vehicles operating under the same parameters and it reduces their maintenance costs.
Russell Group’s effort to reduce the trucking industry’s carbon footprint includes its commitment as a HydraGEN™ Technology dealer in Europe.
The success of the company’s fleet in slashing carbon emissions is profiled in the current edition of Private Motor Carrier Magazine, the official publication of the Private Motor Truck Council of Canada. https://www.kelmanonline.com/httpdocs/files/PMTC/pmc-issue2-2021/?page=47
dynaCERT Inc. (TSX:DYA.TO) (OTC: DYFSF)
