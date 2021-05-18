Interstate Plastics GPO-3 Glass-Reinforced Thermoset Effective in Electrical Insulation Applications
For smaller projects requiring electrical insulation, Interstate Plastics recommends the fiberglass polyester composite GPO-3.
GPO-3 is used in high-voltage insulators, panels in switchgear and other transit equipment, and in many other types of electrical applications.”SACRAMENTO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GPO-3 is a glass-reinforced thermoset polyester with inherent properties that make the composite material well-suited for use in electrical insulation parts. General-purpose phenolic resins and specialized grades, such as silicone or melamine resins, have fantastic electrical qualities but are expensive for smaller projects requiring electrical insulation. For a more cost-effective electrical insulation material, Interstate Plastics recommends the fiberglass polyester composite GPO-3.
— Christopher Isar
GPO-3 is a NEMA-rated material made of fiberglass, laminated with a polyester resin instead of a general-purpose phenolic resin. GPO-3 glass polyester has similar electrical insulation properties compared to phenolic products. It features high arc and heat resistance and good mechanical strength.
GPO-3 is a UL-recognized self-extinguishing material with a UL94 rating of V-0. In addition to low smoke generation and flame spread, it has an excellent track, chemical, and impact resistance. GPO-3 withstands higher temperatures than GPO-1 and GPO-2 and exhibits stronger electrical characteristics.
Despite its similarity to phenolic, GPO-3 makes a few trade-offs with phenolic for its cost-effectiveness. It has less mechanical strength overall than similar materials coated with an epoxy/phenolic resin. Unlike phenolic's typically uniform smooth or patterned surfaces, GPO-3 may exhibit cracks on its surface due to the curing process or from thermal shock.
GPO-3 can be machined using standard metalworking equipment into parts for electrical insulation, including switchgear barriers, switchgear mounting panels, phase and end barriers, power distribution parts, high voltage appliance insulators, and parts in transit applications. Interstate Plastics recommends GPO-3 for use in indoor environments only.
Interstate Plastics offers GPO-3 in full red 48 x 96 inch sheet. Channels are also available. To learn more about GPO-3 and how it can serve as cost-effective electrical insulation for your project, give Interstate Plastics a call at (888)-768-5759.
Interstate Plastics is a full-line distributor of plastic sheet, rod, tube, bar, film, profile, and plastic accessories, tools, and care products. With 10 locations nationwide and an online sales and support team, Interstate Plastics provides full sheets and pallets, simple cut-to-size service, and complex CNC manufacturing. Interstate Plastics is known for its reputation of selling high-quality products, providing excellent customer service, and superior technical support. Our products and services are available using the safe, secure, and convenient purchasing system on the Interstate Plastics website. For instant help, we're always a phone call away at (888) 768-5759.
