Department of Labor resuming work search requirement for UI benefits recipients

WILMINGTON, DE – The Delaware Department of Labor (DOL) will require Unemployment Benefit recipients to look for work and register in Delaware JobLink (https://joblink.delaware.gov) in order to qualify for benefits or to continue to receive UI benefits, effective June 12, 2021. Starting on that date, claimants must register with JobLink, which includes creating or uploading a resume. In addition to registering, claimants must complete at least one unique job search a week to remain eligible.

JobLink is an internet-based system where employers and job seekers create and post jobs and resumes. It also serves as a way to match job seekers with employers who have jobs available now.

“Delawareans are getting vaccinated, and businesses are reopening and expanding hours of service,” said Secretary of Labor Karryl Hubbard. “Thousands of jobs are currently available and UI claimants want to get back to work. JobLink is a key tool for connecting potential employees to employers.

Prior to the pandemic, registration in JobLink and active job search were required. However, the job search requirement was waived on March 16, 2020, in response to the public health and economic crisis.

With thousands of jobs available, claimants should check to ensure they are properly registered. Being registered in JobLink gives people access to active job openings, information about the most in-demand occupations by industry and on-the-job training and apprenticeship opportunities.

Once claimants are registered at JobLink, they can begin their weekly required job search. For more information on how to record job searches clients can refer to the Unemployment Insurance Guide to Unemployment, which is available at labor.delaware.gov.

It is important to ensure that claimants are aware of the coming deadlines related to UI benefits and DOL is planning a number of customized communications that will go out to affected claimant groups to ensure that everyone is aware of the unique requirements that apply to them. DOL has already begun reminding benefit seekers about the upcoming change by telephone and its website.

“With nearly a month to complete the JobLink registration, we are seeking to provide Delawareans ample time to comply with the reinstatement of these requirements, said Darryl Scott, Director of Unemployment Insurance with DOL. “We want to strongly encourage people to start this process now.”

Unemployment benefits are available to workers in Delaware that are unemployed through no fault of their own, who are ready and able to accept work, who are actively seeking work and whose past income meets a minimum amount based on an 18-month base period.