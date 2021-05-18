Stephanie Willard Shares a Story Rarely Heard: Effects on a Family and the Ripples Beyond after a Murder Suicide

Stephanie Willard a family before tragedy Series producers Annemarie Matulis & Tracey Medeiros A Voice at the Table

Voices still unheard, Stories still untold: the aftermath of a murder-suicide & struggle to heal

No one can be prepared for such an event. These events are often highly publicized, however, once that fades, the people left behind have to re-build their lives,” ” — Stephanie Willard