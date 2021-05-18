L.A. Rams Legend and Olympic Gold Medalist Ron Brown Joins R-3 Technologies, Inc. Advisory Board

Brown Brings Dedication and Innovation

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R-Three Technologies, Inc. (OTC under symbol RRRT), the makers of premium food and drink supplements, along with James L. Robinson, President CEO are pleased to announce the appointment of Ron Brown to its Advisory Board. Mr. Brown, a legendary NFL Wide-Receiver and ’84 Olympic relay gold medalist is an entrepreneur who specializes in business development. His role at R-Three Technologies, Inc. will include expanding new market opportunities for Giddy Up Energy Drinks’ brand and the company’s growth initiatives while constructing strategic global alliances.

Ron Brown stated this after his appointment was finalized. “I’m extremely thrilled in joining R-Three Technologies, Inc.’s Advisory Board. Their management team and quality product lines are the right fit for our collective business backgrounds. Together we are enthusiastic in producing the best health and wellness products for the future.” After retiring from the NFL, Mr. Brown turned his talents towards business ventures where he is a major influencer and mentor in several organizations including Goals For Life, a program that provides training and strategies to at-risk youth to set goals for success. Mr. Brown is also involved in the NFL Retired Players Congress, where proceeds help NFL veterans and military veterans in need. He is a true team player and his ability to motivate people is second to none. It&#39;s no wonder he has been so successful in sport, business, and in giving back to the community. R-3 Technologies and Giddy Up are honored to have him on board the Advisory Board think tank. Ron Brown’s dedication and big-picture thinking have led him to success both on and off the field.

About Giddy Up Food and Beverage Products
Giddy Up Energy Products is a wholesale manufacturer engaged in the marketing and distribution of carbonated and non-carbonated energy drinks, shakes, energy bars, and related products and a nutritional supplement company focused on developing innovative, high-quality supplements and energy products. The company manufactures under strict GMP guidelines at GMP Certified and/or FDA registered facilities.

Lynn Allen Jeter & Associates (LAJ) is the premier Public Relations and Special Events firm in Los Angeles, CA. LAJ possesses over 30 years of industry experience to assist you in designing and producing comprehensive, culturally sensitive public relations, marketing campaigns, and special events.

