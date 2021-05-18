NCDOT Awarded $1.5 Million for Road Repairs in Columbus County

The State of North Carolina and FEMA have approved $1,532,882 to reimburse the North Carolina Department of Transportation for road system repairs from Hurricane Florence damage in 2018.

Funding from FEMA’s Public Assistance program covers repair of roads, embankments and culverts that were washed out in Columbus County by the storm’s fast-moving floodwaters. FEMA’s share for the project is $1,149,662 and the state’s share is $383,220.

The grant brings to more than $91 million FEMA’s total reimbursement to the NCDOT for Hurricane Florence-related expenses. FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.

Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75 percent of eligible costs and the remaining 25 percent is covered by the state. The federal share is paid directly to the state to disburse to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.

