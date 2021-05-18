Route 3034 Chartiers Street Drilling Work Begins Wednesday in Bridgeville

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing drilling work on Chartiers Street (Route 3034) in Bridgeville Borough, Allegheny County, will begin Wednesday, May 19 weather permitting.

Single-lane alternating traffic will occur on Chartiers Street from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Wednesday, June 9 between Dewey Avenue and Winfield Street. Flaggers will control traffic. Crews from Armstrong Drilling will conduct drilling operations.

