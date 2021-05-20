Numly Launches Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DE&I) Skills-based, Peer Coaching Programs for Remote/WFH/Hybrid Teams
Numly's DE&I Peer Coaching Programs help companies build an Inclusive and Belonging culture, with an emphasis on Critical DEIB Skills Development.CUPERTINO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With teams working remotely, employees are strongly feeling a lack of a sense of inclusion/belonging, which is critical for employee engagement and employee effectiveness. Companies need to adopt an empathetic view to WFH burnout and encourage teams to focus on inclusion now. Teams are already diverse, remote or even global. Focusing on inclusion will help them overcome and combat WFH burnout.
A fundamental shift is required in the approach to Diversity and Inclusion for Organizations – where corporate leaders, and employees can see tangible impact by focusing on Critical Skills Development. With the launch of its comprehensive and discerning, DE&I Skills-based, Peer Coaching Programs, Numly aims to help companies drive sustainable improvements in their Diversity and Inclusion efforts by bringing in a shift in mindset and rewire the future workplace around Inclusion and Belonging.
While the pandemic may have caused companies to revaluate their organizational processes and remote work setups, DE&I continues to remain a top focus for many. Most organizations are implementing traditional programs such as annual diversity training sessions, diversity hiring and gender pay equity. But they have rarely contributed towards an equitable workplace and these programs are often considered to be disappointing and even counter-productive. This is primarily due to the fact that raising awareness alone does not change people’s behaviors.
What organizations need is a way to unlearn deeply ingrained behavioral patterns and coach people to build empathy and sensitivity to concepts of identity, responsibility, intent and fairness. Though typically, we view diversity as a representation of fairness and protection to all, regardless of gender, race, religion, ethnicity, or sexual orientation, we recognize and appreciate that Millennials and Inter-generational teams define Diversity and Inclusion differently.
Numly’s AI-enabled, Peer Coaching SaaS Platform - NumlyEngage™ offers a systematic approach to behavioral and cultural change for employees through its pre-packaged DE&I Peer Coaching programs. These programs focus on Critical Skills chosen with ground truth data that help your Remote Work / WFH / Hybrid Work teams towards being more productive as well as helping them create positive energy and a healthy work environment, that is inclusive.
Numly’s DE&I Programs have been designed to help companies facilitate adoption at the executive level, build ownership and accountability at every level, and foster diversity in the talent acquisition pipeline, all with the power of Peer Coaching. They are also designed to infuse DE&I Skills into the company's DNA, by involving everyone, not just the people managers.
Madhukar Govindaraju, CEO of Numly says, “Since its inception, Numly has been committed to championing and advancing Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) in the workplace. Our global and diverse team reflects our beliefs. As the CEO of Numly, I have taken steps to embrace DE&I in our mission by signing PwC's CEO!Action Pledge for Diversity & Inclusion™, which is the largest CEO-driven business commitment to advance diversity and inclusion within the workplace. Numly is also a signatory of Silicon Valley Leadership Group’s 25X25 Pledge. And that is precisely the reason why we have worked hard on developing and launching our DE&I programs for our Customers.”
The upcoming Numly 2021 HR Pulse Report on the emerging trends for Remote Work / WFH / Hybrid Work teams, to be published on 8th June 2021, shows precedence to the fact that DE&I is taking center stage for companies, as 53% of the respondents either have or will fund these programs in 2021.
Numly believes that you can’t improve what you cannot measure. The recently announced Numly 100/100/100 Program has been designed to help companies take advantage of a Pilot that can demonstrate tangible results for your Remote Work / WFH / Hybrid Work Teams of 100 employees, with 100% increase in engagement in just 100 days. This program is helping organizations build an empathetic and supportive workforce that is invested in helping each other grow, even when they located at various remote locations or are working from home. With Numly's Talent Insight Reports, we help companies visualize the DEIB Skill Strengths and Skill Gaps. Based on a quick organizational assessment, the participants will be matched with each other to embark on a peer coaching journey, guided by the platform’s AI-generated tips, recommendations and e-learning content. As the participants interact and work on their DEIB skills, their Coaching and Learning Journeys are tracked on the platform to provide actionable analytics on engagement and skills development. Contact Us at Numly to know more about the Numly 100/100/100 program to pilot our DE&I programs in your organization.
About Numly™, Inc.
Numly™‘s mission is to phenomenally improve employee engagement and talent performance through People Connections, Peer Coaching and Critical Skills Development. NumlyEngage™ is an AI-enhanced platform that enables Peer Coaching as an extension of eLearning, making it possible for organizations to tap into employees’ critical skills and empower them to coach each other in a structured manner, while leveraging third-party learning content, and built-in, AI-enabled, coaching programs NumlyEngage™ helps organizations accelerate revenue, increase performance, and improve employee engagement, especially in the post COVID-19 era of working from home (WFH). For more information, visit https://www.numly.io/.
