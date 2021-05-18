Quantum Imaging & Therapeutic Associates announces partnership with Rad AI, software firm backed by Gradient Ventures
Collaboration accelerates the positive impact radiologists can make in patient care by using AI to automate impressions and consensus guideline recommendationsLEWISBERRY, PA, USA, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Quantum Imaging & Therapeutic Associates (QITA), known as Central Pennsylvania's longest standing, highly trusted and premium quality radiology experts, announced it is partnering with Rad AI, a company backed by Google’s AI fund Gradient Ventures, to use its advanced technology for generating customized radiology report impressions and consensus guideline recommendations. This builds on QITA’s ongoing innovative technology initiatives by enabling their radiologists to create reports more efficiently and accurately, while improving overall report quality and consistency, radiologist satisfaction and decreasing burnout.
“We partnered with Rad AI to implement efficient workflow automation that leverages the full potential of artificial intelligence, so that we can keep improving patient care and maximize benefit for our patients,” said Elizabeth Bergey, MD, President and CEO at Quantum Imaging. “Partnering with Rad AI is an example of QITA’s ongoing innovative efforts to optimize the efficiency of our operations and workflow to better serve the hospitals, imaging facilities, radiology practices, and communities large and small that count on us on a daily basis.”
Rad AI automatically generates a customized impression from the findings and clinical indication dictated by the radiologist, using the most advanced neural networks. It learns each radiologist’s language preferences from all of their prior reports, to create an impression that the radiologist can simply review and finalize. In addition, Rad AI improves report accuracy and consistency by making sure to include significant incidental findings, answering the main clinical question, and providing consensus guideline recommendations for follow-up. The impression appears in the practice's voice recognition software as soon as the radiologist finishes dictating the findings, without any clicks, hotkeys or new windows.
“Quantum Imaging and Rad AI have a shared goal of maximizing the positive impact radiology can make in healthcare,” said Dr. Jeff Chang, ER radiologist and co-founder of Rad AI. “By eliminating repetitive tasks from radiologists’ daily workflow, we’re excited to further enhance QITA’s already exceptional ability to provide the best care and treatment for patients, increase imaging referrals, and provide the most accurate and timely diagnoses.”
About Quantum Imaging & Therapeutic Associates:
Quantum is committed to maximizing the positive impact radiology can make in healthcare. As Central Pennsylvania's most trusted, high quality, full service radiology experts, we specialize in hands on, personalized, professional radiology services and department management. From our beginnings in 1926 when Allen Z. Ritzman was appointed Roentgenologist at Harrisburg Hospital, we have grown to a regional, hospital-based practice, augmented by state-of-the-art IT and teleradiology services. Quantum’s practice is robust and we currently employ more than 60 diagnostic and interventional radiologists.
Learn more about Quantum Imaging & Therapeutic Associates at https://www.qita.com/.
About Rad AI:
Rad AI aims to streamline radiology workflow, providing time savings for radiologists and improving report consistency, while helping reduce radiologist burnout. Co-founded by the youngest US radiologist on record, Rad AI is working with some of the largest and most innovative radiology practices in the US and expanding quickly. Rad AI is based in Berkeley, CA, and backed by Gradient (Google’s AI fund, which invests in the top companies using AI to positively transform their fields).
Learn more about Rad AI at www.radai.com or on Twitter @radai.
