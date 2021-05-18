2020 Title V Emissions Fees due July 1

Facilities subject to Title V of the federal Clean Air Act must submit 2020 emissions fees by July 1, 2021. The Title V air emissions fee for calendar year 2020 is $70.00 per ton.

Online Payment Portal for Title V Emission Fees

Facilities have the convenience of paying Title V emissions fees online at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/ payments. The online portal utilizes a secure, industry compliant payment page provided by US Bank's Elavon payment processing division. The fees can be paid by credit card or electronic check. Credit card and bank account information is encrypted and never stored in DNR IT systems. No login is required, and no additional paperwork is necessary. No Form 5.0 is required as the emissions information is provided by State and Local Emissions Inventory System (SLEIS).

Payments may still be mailed along with the signed SLEIS Form 5.0. More information on SLEIS is on the eAirServices page. The mailing address is:

Iowa Department of Natural Resources - Air Quality Bureau Attention: Title V Emissions Fee Payment 502 E Ninth St, Des Moines, Iowa 50319

For additional information, instructions, and a list of frequently asked questions regarding the emissions fee payment, please check the Title V informational letter sent to all Title V facilities.

Is your facility subject to Title V?

Minor sources of air emissions are not required to pay Title V emissions fees. Check the Title V Draft and Final permits to determine if your facility has a Title V permit.

If you have any questions regarding the fee payment, please contact DNR's Jeremy Arndt at jeremy.arndt@dnr.iowa.gov or at 515-725-9511 or Wendy Walker at wendy.walker@dnr.iowa.gov or at 515-725-9570.