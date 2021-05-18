2020 Title V Emissions Fees due July 1
Facilities subject to Title V of the federal Clean Air Act must submit 2020 emissions fees by July 1, 2021. The Title V air emissions fee for calendar year 2020 is $70.00 per ton.
Online Payment Portal for Title V Emission Fees
Facilities have the convenience of paying Title V emissions fees online at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/
Payments may still be mailed along with the signed SLEIS Form 5.0. More information on SLEIS is on the eAirServices page. The mailing address is:
Iowa Department of Natural Resources - Air Quality Bureau Attention: Title V Emissions Fee Payment 502 E Ninth St, Des Moines, Iowa 50319
For additional information, instructions, and a list of frequently asked questions regarding the emissions fee payment, please check the Title V informational letter sent to all Title V facilities.
Is your facility subject to Title V?
Minor sources of air emissions are not required to pay Title V emissions fees. Check the Title V Draft and Final permits to determine if your facility has a Title V permit.
If you have any questions regarding the fee payment, please contact DNR's Jeremy Arndt at jeremy.arndt@dnr.iowa.gov or at 515-725-9511 or Wendy Walker at wendy.walker@dnr.iowa.gov or at 515-725-9570.