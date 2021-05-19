Pay-Per-View to Honor the 50th Anniversary of Stax Records R&B Group The Temprees
Special guest artists Howard Hewett, The Bar-Kays and more honor legendary R&B Soul group The Temprees through music and comedy. PPV available until June 6th.
Howard Hewett, the Bar-Kays, AJ Jamal and more special guest artist perform at this once in a lifetime event in celebration of the 50th anniversary of Stax Records R&B Soul group The Temprees.”WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 5 Stars Music Group Concert Series presents “The Legends of Motown Komedy Slam”, a pay-per-view event available exclusively on SimulTV. This once in a lifetime event celebrates and pays tribute to the 50th anniversary of the R&B Soul group The Temprees with some of the proceeds going to St. Jude Childhood Cancer Research . The Pay-Per-View will be available on SimulTV until June 6, 2021 at 7:00 PM (PDT) for $19.99.
“The Legends of Motown Komedy Slam” is a concert and stand-up comedy event you don’t want to miss! Special guests, music artist, and comedians paying tribute to the legendary soul group The Temprees are:
Host - Comedian Rev Monty B Sharpton.
Sultry singer Howard Hewett
Captain Mark Wood from the funk band The Lakeside
Smooth Jazz Artist Mark Allen Felton
The Bar-Kays
Comedian AJ Jamal
Justin Rivera
Dennis Gaxiola
Sherv T
And the honor guest themselves The Temprees
“The Legends of Motown Komedy Slam” available on Pay-Per-View for $19.99, Buy the Pay-Per-View now and Gain access to the event on SimulTV until June 6, 2021. Tickets Available online at SimulTV.com. Purchase your tickets today!
MUSIC ARTIST AND COMEDIAN LINE UP:
Howard Hewett Jr. is a Grammy Award-winning American singer–songwriter. Hewett rose to fame as the lead vocalist of the Grammy winning R&B/soul vocal group Shalamar.
Mark Adams Wood, Jr. Founding member and lead singer of Lakeside which is an American funk band, best known for their 1980 number one R&B hit, "Fantastic Voyage".
The Bar-Kays are an American soul, R&B, and funk group from Memphis Tennessee formed in 1966. The group had dozens of charting singles from the 1960s to the 1980s, including "Soul Finger" (US Billboard Hot 100 number 17, R&B number 3) in 1967, "Son of Shaft" (R&B number 10) in 1972, and "Boogie Body Land" (R&B number 7) in 1980.
The Temprees are an American soul vocal trio from Memphis, Tennessee, most popular for Dedicated to The One I Love during the 1970s. The band released several albums on We Produce records, an offshoot of Stax Records. In 1972, the band performed in front of more than 100,000 fans at the famous Wattstax festival in Los Angeles.
Saxophonist Mark Allen Felton A Chicago native, saxophonist extraordinaire, Mark Allen Felton aka Panther drew upon a wealth of influences from Funk to Jazz to Gospel.
A.J. Jamal is a product of the Cleveland, Ohio comic scene, A.J. knew he was destined for this particular aspect of show business. Growing up, he was always armed with a technique for making people laugh at the drop of a dime.
Lamont Bonman has performed as Rev Monty B. Sharpton in clubs, churches and concerts across the country. He created the wildly popular group Rev Monty B Sharpton and the Anointed Oreos known for their hilarious parodies which are featured on their CD Brand New Oldies.
Justin Rivera is a nationally recognized, professional comedian and magician, who has appeared on many, worldwide stages and national television shows.
Dennis Gaxiola is one of America's funniest clean comedians. The preacher's son gained notoriety from his appearances with Jamie Foxx on Comedy Central, The Latin Kings of Comedy Tour with Paul Rodriguez, BET's Comic View, Que Locos and the 2010 season Martin Lawrence's First Amendment Stand Up.
Sherwin Arae aka Sherv T
Originally from Tehran, Iran. Sherwin came to America at a young age raised in an Iranian household while attending American schools created Sherwin's comedic foundation. Sherwin Arae is known for his quick with, observations, and shockingly accurate impersonations. Having toured with Lavell Crawford, featured for Russell Peters, ... His comedy career began at the age of nine when he started impersonating his uncles. Word quickly spread that Sherwin had this ability and calls started coming in from relatives overseas requesting to hear these impersonations.
ABOUT 5 STARS MUSIC GROUP CONCERT SERIES:
5 Stars Music Group Concert Series Pay-Per-View (PPV) channel on SimulTV is moving beyond awareness. Dr. Robert Jamison, Executive Producer of 5 Stars Music Group Concert Series is celebrating his 9th annual cancer musical fundraiser with the 50th Anniversary tribute for the Temprees. We are determined to lead the charge to diversify childhood cancer research - the inclusion of diverse participants is necessary to ensure reliable, widely applicable results. In 2012 Jamison created the Together Forever Musical Concert Series a movement to show his support for children around the world who are affected by brain cancer. He continues to support St Jude in honor of his little nephew Dereck Dawson-a childhood cancer Survivor whom at the age of five was diagnosed with a Brain Tumor and in memory of others that lost their battle to this horrible disease.
ABOUT SIMULTV:
SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner in 2011, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide with up to 4K quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos on Demand, as well as popular channels including Africanews, Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Bloomberg News, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions and over a hundred more channels.
SimulTV also offers a Set-Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store.
