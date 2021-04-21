New Line Up of Shows for Kid Central Network
Animated series like 'Star Trek', 'Space Ghost', 'Highlander', 'Spiderman and His Amazing Friends', and more will air in May .COVINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kid Central network will add new animated programming to its lineup of shows starting May 1, 2021. Here are some of the acquired content for Kid Central’s linear programming for its streaming service:
- 'The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog'
- 'Double Dragon'
- 'Highlander: The Animated Series'
- 'Star Trek: The Animated Series'
- 'Spiderman and His Amazing Friends'
- 'Space Ghost'
- 'The Legend of White Fang'
- 'Fancy Face'
- 'Fury'
- 'Selected Disney Movies like Cinderella, Pinocchio and Peter Pan'
Kid Central Network streaming service is available exclusively on SimulTV. The monthly subscription to access Kid Central and over 100 additional channels is $9.99 per month or $99.00 annually. Sign up today on www.simultv.com
ABOUT KID CENTRAL NETWORK:
Kid Central Network is an OTT, OTA, and ConnectedTV streaming service. The streaming service offers children programming. Kid Central Network is a subsidiary of Interconnect Media Network Systems.
ABOUT SIMULTV:
SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide. Streaming thousands of movies and shows including popular channels Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Bloomberg News, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions, Law&Crime, 2A Network, Pryme Focus, MilitaryHomeLife and over a hundred more channels.
SimulTV Set Top Box (not required for subscription) is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television.
Sonya Dunn
SimulTV
+1 202-718-8310
