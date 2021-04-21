Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,002 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,569 in the last 365 days.

New Line Up of Shows for Kid Central Network

Animated series like 'Star Trek', 'Space Ghost', 'Highlander', 'Spiderman and His Amazing Friends', and more will air in May .

COVINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kid Central network will add new animated programming to its lineup of shows starting May 1, 2021. Here are some of the acquired content for Kid Central’s linear programming for its streaming service:

- 'The Adventures of Sonic the Hedgehog'
- 'Double Dragon'
- 'Highlander: The Animated Series'
- 'Star Trek: The Animated Series'
- 'Spiderman and His Amazing Friends'
- 'Space Ghost'
- 'The Legend of White Fang'
- 'Fancy Face'
- 'Fury'
- 'Selected Disney Movies like Cinderella, Pinocchio and Peter Pan'

Kid Central Network streaming service is available exclusively on SimulTV. The monthly subscription to access Kid Central and over 100 additional channels is $9.99 per month or $99.00 annually. Sign up today on www.simultv.com

ABOUT KID CENTRAL NETWORK:
Kid Central Network is an OTT, OTA, and ConnectedTV streaming service. The streaming service offers children programming. Kid Central Network is a subsidiary of Interconnect Media Network Systems.  

ABOUT SIMULTV:
SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide. Streaming thousands of movies and shows including popular channels Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Bloomberg News, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, Thrillerz, Euronews, Dimensions, Law&Crime, 2A Network, Pryme Focus, MilitaryHomeLife and over a hundred more channels.

SimulTV Set Top Box (not required for subscription) is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television.

Sonya Dunn
SimulTV
+1 202-718-8310
email us here

You just read:

New Line Up of Shows for Kid Central Network

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.