Gov. Burgum proclaims May as Drug Court Month

North Dakota's drug courts join nearly 4,000 drug courts nationwide in celebrating Drug Court Month. Drug courts are now the most successful justice program for reducing addiction, crime, and recidivism while saving taxpayer dollars. North Dakota’s drug court graduates entered the program addicted to drugs and often facing incarceration, but because of the combination of accountability and treatment they received in drug court, they are now going back to school, reuniting with their families, finding employment, and paying taxes.

North Dakota has six juvenile drug courts and seven adult drug courts. The first courts opened their doors in May 2000 in Fargo and Grand Forks and were juvenile drug courts. Drug courts help keep our roads safe from drunk drivers, intervene before our youth embark on debilitating life of drug abuse and crime, and give the participants the tools they need to stay clean.

It is this time of the year when our drug courts thank all the local businesses for their support and donations to our courts and out state legislators and Governor Burgum for their continued financial support.

For more information about visiting a drug court, contact Marilyn Moe at mmoe@ndcourts.gov or John Gourde at jgourde@nd.gov.

Download Gov. Burgum's proclamation.