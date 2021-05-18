A New Era of Data: CoastFi Brings IoT Hotspots Coast-to-Coast
Innovation at its Finest, CoastFi’s Network of LoRaWAN Gateways Provides Internet Connection for Authorized IoT Smart DevicesNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As society begins the descent into pre-COVID working conditions, busy business owners will reopen their doors, start-up their trucks, and power up their devices to usher in a new era in history. The world has changed. The days of landlines, dial-up, and fax machines have been replaced by small smart devices that harness the power of a full computer in the palm of one's hand. As technology continues to advance, communication follows. Paving a new innovative path is Coast Fi, the nation’s premier antenna company.
CoastFi is providing data for approved IoT devices by implementing the power of collaborative communities across the nation. Using strategic hotspot devices placed throughout these communities, CoastFi takes a portion of WiFi rented from participating households to generate coverage for IoT devices in range. This one-of-a-kind program compensates participating citizens with $100 annually for placing a CoastFi hotspot near their window, and unlimited commission on referrals.
The CoastFi hotspot transmits very small bits of encrypted between 24 and 50kb at a time to keep speed untouched. The usage of these hotspots in metro areas averages just a few GB per month, yet powers the activities of unified communities, and places supplemental income in the pockets of everyday Americans all over the country.
These hotspot devices are safe, secure, private, and do not drive up electricity costs. Hotspots receive firmware updates regularly to maintain strict privacy standards and intrusion defense. Only authorized devices are permitted to access the network, meaning those who participate in renting out a portion of their WiFi are protected and secure from unauthorized third-party use.
CoastFi’s business model is a two-way street, benefiting both individuals and communities around the country for the greater good. The CoastFi program is currently available in 118 cities in 34 states and expanding to new horizons and new communities every day. Soon enough, CoastFi and the American people will work together to provide data to IoT devices from the Pacific to the Atlantic.
To learn more about CoastFi, please visit: https://www.coastfi.com
About CoastFi
CoastFi is a BBB Accredited business founded in New York in 2019 that is building a nationwide, coast-to-coast network of LoRaWAN gateways to provide internet connection for Internet of Things (IoT) smart devices. CoastFi aims to provide Internet of Things coverage from Coast to Coast nationwide and be at the forefront of the IoT revolution. CoastFi acts as the affordable “antenna company” for local businesses, providing coverage for IoT devices, pulled from various Hotspot renters in the area. These WiFi renters are compensated $100 per year for hosting a CoastFi Hotspot and can continue to earn supplemental passive income for each referral.
