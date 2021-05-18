Romi USA and WSM Technology Enter Distribution Agreement

Romi USA has announced a new a distribution agreement with Rootstown, OH based WSM Technology.

WSM is one of the most respected and talented distributors we have had the privilege of working with. ” — Mr. Rafael Boldorini

ERLANGER, KY, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Romi USA has announced a new a distribution agreement with Rootstown, OH based WSM Technology. WSM is a speciality tool and die company offering milling, turning and EDM machines, as well as training and production shop services. Under the terms of the agreement, WSM will represent the Romi line of machine tools in Northern Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

According to Mr. Rafael Boldorini, General Manager at Romi USA, “WSM is one of the most respected and talented distributors we have had the privilege of working with. They work with their customers closely, and are problem solvers, always recommending the best machine tool solution for a given application. Mr. Blaise Buholzer, founder of the company focuses on helping his customers find ways to make their jobs easier, and more enjoyable, and ultimately making them more successful. We find that a refreshing approach and are honored they have chosen Romi as a partner.”

WSM was founded in 2010 by Blaise Buholzer and was initially a distributor of EDM machine. The company grew and evolved, and added top lines of milling, turning, and EDM machines to its offerings. According to Mr. Buholzer, “We seek out the premier manufacturers in a given area of expertise. We believe Romi fit the bill as the premier manufacturer of turning and milling machines available in the USA. Romi machine tools are high quality solutions that go head-to-head, spec to spec, with any machine built in the world.” The company recently added a new demo center to its Rootstown facility.

About Romi Machine Tools Ltd

Romi Machine Tools Ltd is based in Erlanger, KY, and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brazilian based Industrias ROMI S.A. Serving the USA and Canada, Romi Machine Tools Ltd offers customers a line of innovative and robust machine tools including CNC lathes, turning centers, and vertical machining centers. All the key parts used to build a Romi machine tool, including the base castings, are made at the company's state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Santa Barbara d'Oeste, Brazil. This control over all key components allows Romi to build a particularly rigid, accurate and high-performance solution.

Romi Machine Tools Ltd, also known as Romi USA, maintains a showroom and full parts and service department at its Erlanger location. Its machine tools are available through a network of direct sales personnel and regional distributors. For more information on Romi's products and solutions, visit www.romiusa.com.

About Industrias Romi S.A.

Founded in 1930, Industrias Romi S.A. is the market leader in the Brazilian machinery and industrial equipment market, and a major manufacturer of cast iron and machined parts.

Romi manufactures machine tools, including mechanical lathes, CNC lathes, turning centers, vertical milling machines, vertical lathes, heavy-duty and extra heavy-duty lathes, and horizontal milling machines. The company also manufactures plastic injection molding and plastic blow molding machines, as well as nodular and vermicular grey cast iron supplied rough or machined.

The company's products and services are commercialized globally and are used in diversified industrial segments including light and heavy automotive, agricultural machinery, aerospace, medical, capital goods, consumer goods, tooling, hydraulic, and wind power.

The company is listed on Novo Mercado, a listing segment of BM&F Bovespa for the trading of shares issued by companies that commit themselves voluntarily to adopt corporate governance practices in addition to those that are required by law.