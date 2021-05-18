Pushing 35 Years in the Marine Transport Industry, HOSTAR Marine is celebrating their 1500th Boat Yard Trailer
EINPresswire.com/ -- Established in 1986 in Wareham, Massachusetts, HOSTAR Marine is a dedicated manufacturer and distributer of hydraulic trailers, designed for a variety of yachts, powerboats, sailboats, and more. With the completion of their 1500th trailer, they are happy to be celebrating their accomplishments as a Massachusetts-based business and manufacturer over the years.
Offering both new and used options, HOSTAR Marine provides their hydraulic trailers and boat storage accessories to clients across the United States and world. With many larger sailboats, yachts, fishing boats and powerboats being large investments of time and money, it is easy to see why owners would want to transport and store their watercraft as safely and seamlessly as possible.
Given the size, weight, and complex designs of many vessels, transporting and storing them can prove to be quite the challenge. Without proper-fitting transport gear, you run the risk of the boat shifting or even falling while in transit, causing major damage to the vessel, or even harm to any nearby bystanders. Needless to say, for your safety and the longevity of your watercraft, investing in quality, properly fitting transportation and storage gear is mandatory.
Beyond just hydraulic boatyard trailers, HOSTAR Marine also offers various sized boat stands and boat dollies for sale, utilized by marinas and boatyards for winterization or long-term storage purposes. Through their years designing and manufacturing hydraulic boatyard trailers and boat storage accessories, HOSTAR Marine is excited to celebrate this latest milestone, with focus on manufacturing and distributing many more trailers for years to come.
About HOSTAR Marine: HOSTAR Marine is proud to design, build and distribute hydraulic boat trailers for boat yards, boat haulers and marinas alike. With new, used and even custom options available, we strive to serve any type of customer, with any type of boat.
Hostar Marine
Offering both new and used options, HOSTAR Marine provides their hydraulic trailers and boat storage accessories to clients across the United States and world. With many larger sailboats, yachts, fishing boats and powerboats being large investments of time and money, it is easy to see why owners would want to transport and store their watercraft as safely and seamlessly as possible.
Given the size, weight, and complex designs of many vessels, transporting and storing them can prove to be quite the challenge. Without proper-fitting transport gear, you run the risk of the boat shifting or even falling while in transit, causing major damage to the vessel, or even harm to any nearby bystanders. Needless to say, for your safety and the longevity of your watercraft, investing in quality, properly fitting transportation and storage gear is mandatory.
Beyond just hydraulic boatyard trailers, HOSTAR Marine also offers various sized boat stands and boat dollies for sale, utilized by marinas and boatyards for winterization or long-term storage purposes. Through their years designing and manufacturing hydraulic boatyard trailers and boat storage accessories, HOSTAR Marine is excited to celebrate this latest milestone, with focus on manufacturing and distributing many more trailers for years to come.
About HOSTAR Marine: HOSTAR Marine is proud to design, build and distribute hydraulic boat trailers for boat yards, boat haulers and marinas alike. With new, used and even custom options available, we strive to serve any type of customer, with any type of boat.
Hostar Marine
Hostar Marine
+1 844-325-9498
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn