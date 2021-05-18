Sen. Greg Razer’s School Bus Safety Task Force Passed by General Assembly

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Greg Razer, D-Kansas City, announces the Missouri General Assembly has passed his legislation creating the Joint Task Force on School Bus Safety. This task force will study school bus transportation safety, including analyzing entrance and exit safety, the effectiveness of seatbelts and other related issues.

“Ensuring the safety of our students is one of the most important things we can do as lawmakers,” Sen Razer said. “With that in mind, I am thankful for the support of my fellow legislators in both the House and the Senate in getting this legislation across the finish line. I look forward to working on this task force and finding ways we can improve school bus safety for all Missouri students.”

The joint task force will consist of two state representatives, two senators, the commissioner of education, the director of the Department of Transportation and the director of the Department of Public Safety. The task force will meet at least three times a year to develop an annual report analyzing school bus transportation safety. The legislation requires the task force to submit their report to the governor and General Assembly by Dec. 31 of each year.

The legislation is included in House Bill 661that was passed by the General Assembly on May 14. For more information, please contact Senator Razer’s office at 573-751-6607.