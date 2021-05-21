Pacific Highway Wines Reports Healthy FY21 Growth to Date
Ten Consecutive Months of Outperforming Goals tributed to Talented Team, Premium Brands, and Innovation
The past fourteen months has shown that Pacific Highway Wines can weather the toughest storms and come out poised and stronger. I’m looking forward to growth and portfolio excitement to come.”GREENSBORO, NORTH CAROLINA, USA, May 21, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pacific Highway Wines today announces the tenth consecutive month of total company growth, outperforming both volume and revenue forecasts, from July 2020 through April 2021.
On a company-wide Pacific Highway Wines meeting, President, Mark Giordano, emphasized “If there was ever a year to demonstrate business creativity and talent.…this was it. I’m very proud of this team and our winery partners for our collective success, teamwork and innovative vision.”
PREMIUM BRANDS:
Notable brand growth is reported for the company’s largest brand, Giesen from New Zealand, up 32% revenue total brand 52 weeks ending 3.27.21, led by Giesen Estate Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc. Luxury Uruguayan leader, Bodega Garzon, up 78% revenue 52 weeks, has continued its outstanding brand growth led by Tannat Reserve and the Albarino Reserve. Bodegas Faustino growth is being led by their most coveted wines, Gran Reserva I up 30% revenue and Reserva V up 24% revenue, 52 weeks Nielsen 3.27.21. Merryvale Napa Valley Cabernet drives the Merryvale brand growth, up 55% revenue 52 weeks. Santa Ema from Chile continues to show impressive growth with the Reserva Cabernet Sauvignon and the ultra-premium Amplus Cabernet Sauvignon, the latter being up over triple digits.
Giordano has remained committed to Pacific Highway’s premium brand positioning and reputation while pivoting, necessarily, from on-premise to retail in 2020. Strategic channel management and higher FOBs were in place as the retail landscape adapted to consumer demand. “Our brands quality and premium reputation is paramount. Being a family-owned business and working with family-owned wineries, we were able to be patient or nimble as needed.” Giordano reports total retail growth FY21 to date of 27%, with notable depletions in the e-commerce up 103% and supermarkets up 38%.
LAUNCHES & INNOVATION:
Through 2020 and to date 2021, Pacific Highway Wines has been on a fast pace with additional partnerships and product launches. In October 2020, Le Grand Courtage, leading sparkling French wine brand $15.99-19.99 category, joined the portfolio. Growth for the Blanc de Blancs 750ml continues to thrive up 49% 52 weeks 3.27.21 Nielsen, with anticipated growth for the 187ml Blanc de Blancs and Brut Rose in the second half of 2021.
In the first months of 2021, Pacific Highway Wines has launched new products and brand extensions. Giesen 0% Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, a premium-priced, estate and winemaker crafted alcohol-removed offering, outpaced the launch forecast two-fold. Bodega Argento from Mendoza introduced a younger sibling brand, Minimalista de Argento in February 2021. Certified sustainable and certified vegan, the four Minimalista skus (Pinot Grigio, Rose, Malbec, Cabernet Sauvignon) have rocketed past their initial launch goals and have established the brand as one of Pacific Highway’s fastest growth launches. Packaging upgrades and new product development are forthcoming from Giesen and Bodegas Faustino for Summer and Fall 2021.
Pacific Highway Wines’ Innovation Division was created in 2018 as a dedicated arm of the business that curates and services private label projects and specialty items. This division grew 65% in revenue over the past ten months, and today represents 20% of total business revenue. Mark Giordano explained, “Through 2020 and into 2021 we are seeing an exciting level of growth in our Innovation Division. Our family-owned winery partners and our Pacific Highway team are experienced and well-positioned to continue to scale to meet the accelerated demand.”
TEAM GROWTH:
To support the demand, Pacific Highway Wines will be hiring additional sales team members for both the National Accounts team and the East Region team. Investment was also put towards new office and digital marketing staff, as well as sales support software platforms for CRM and Product Information Management/Digital Asset Management.
Giordano is bullish about the year ahead for Pacific Highway Wines, with new brands and products to be announced throughout 2021, noting “The past fourteen months has shown that Pacific Highway Wines can weather the toughest storms and come out poised and stronger. I’m looking forward to growth and portfolio excitement through 2021 and into 2022.”
