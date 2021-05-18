Williston Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash- Injury/21A101691

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A101691

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise/ Sgt. Brandon Doll

STATION: VSP Williston

CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111

DATE/TIME: May 18, 2021- 0917 hours

STREET: South Brownell Road

TOWN: St. George

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 116

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear and Dry

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Mohamed Moustafa Ali

AGE: 46

SEAT BELT? Y

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VA

VEHICLE YEAR: 2019

VEHICLE MAKE: International

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Minor non-incapacitating injuries

HOSPITAL: N/A

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On May 18, 2021 at approximately 0917 hours VSP Troopers responded to the report of a motor vehicle rollover crash with possible entrapment on South Brownell Road in the Town of St. George. Investigation revealed that Op#1 lost control, left the roadway, rolled the box truck he was operating, and struck a tree. There were no impairment issues. Speed was a contributing factor. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Hinesburg Rescue, Hinesburg Fire, as well as Williston PD. Op#1 will be mailed a traffic ticket for failing to drive to the right, a violation of Title 23 VSA Section 1031.