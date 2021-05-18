Williston Barracks/Motor Vehicle Crash- Injury/21A101691
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A101691
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Andrew Leise/ Sgt. Brandon Doll
STATION: VSP Williston
CONTACT#: 1-802-878-7111
DATE/TIME: May 18, 2021- 0917 hours
STREET: South Brownell Road
TOWN: St. George
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: VT Route 116
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear and Dry
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Mohamed Moustafa Ali
AGE: 46
SEAT BELT? Y
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington, VA
VEHICLE YEAR: 2019
VEHICLE MAKE: International
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Minor non-incapacitating injuries
HOSPITAL: N/A
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On May 18, 2021 at approximately 0917 hours VSP Troopers responded to the report of a motor vehicle rollover crash with possible entrapment on South Brownell Road in the Town of St. George. Investigation revealed that Op#1 lost control, left the roadway, rolled the box truck he was operating, and struck a tree. There were no impairment issues. Speed was a contributing factor. Troopers were assisted at the scene by Hinesburg Rescue, Hinesburg Fire, as well as Williston PD. Op#1 will be mailed a traffic ticket for failing to drive to the right, a violation of Title 23 VSA Section 1031.