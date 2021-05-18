Upper Providence Township to Restrict Route 113, Route 29 for Utility Improvements in Montgomery County

05/18/2021

King of Prussia, PA – Upper Providence Township is planning weekday single lane closures on Route 113 (Black Rock Road) and Route 29 (Bridge Street) in Upper Providence Township, Montgomery County, for utility construction, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The work schedule and locations are:

Monday, May 24, through Thursday, September 30, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Black Rock Road between Route 29 (Collegeville Road) and Route 113 (Black Rock Road); and

Tuesday, June 1, through Friday, November 19, from 7:30 AM to 3:30 PM, a weekday lane closure is scheduled on Route 29 (Bridge Street) between Amelia Street and Schuylkill River Trail.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Upper Providence Township will complete these projects under a PennDOT Highway Occupancy Permit.

MEDIA CONTACT: Krys Johnson, 610-205-6797

