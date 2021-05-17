» News » 2021 » Missouri State Museum hosts virtual Landing After ...

Missouri State Museum hosts virtual Landing After Hours: Civil War Commemoration in Missouri June 2

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, MAY 17, 2021 – Missouri State Museum invites the public to attend a virtual program, Civil War Commemoration in Missouri, as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 2 on the Missouri State Museum Facebook page: facebook.com/MissouriStateMuseum/.

In the decades after the Civil War, Missourians demonstrated a unique perspective on the conflict and its history. As residents of a deeply divided border state, they rarely agreed with one another about the causes and consequences of the war. Nevertheless, they felt an important responsibility as Missourians to heal the fractured nation. As the literal and symbolic heart of the republic, Missouri set the example for reconciliation. Join special guest Amy Fluker to learn more.

The Missouri State Museum’s “Landing After Hours” events are held the first Wednesday of each month.

For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

