Entrepreneur Marsha Guerrier, her six-year-old-son, Joshua, have their first new book together: Just As I Am: Kindness

Author and Entrepreneur Marsha Guerrier and her six-year-old-son, Joshua, have penned their first new book together: Just As I Am: Kindness
A primer on how to treat one another in the time of Covid-19, and afterward
Kindness, it seems, has been in short supply of late, and the pandemic has only exacerbated the situation. Yet there is light on the horizon. New York author and entrepreneur Marsha Guerrier and her six-year-old son, Joshua, are making great strides toward reversing the bad trend and injecting a healthy dose of decency into people’s lives with their new self-published book, Just As I Am: Kindness.
The 32-page book, featuring colorful illustrations by Vladimir Cebu, is a primer of sorts on how children — and adults — should eschew the negative and accentuate the positive by integrating kindness into everyday life. From simple things like saying “please” and “thank you” and raising your hand in class, to treating people with dignity and respect regardless of their race, age, gender, physical appearance or disability, the book’s aim is simple: Let kindness be your guide, implement it into everything you do, and you’ll be a better person for it, and the world will be a much-improved place in which to live.
The book’s Amazon.com description sums up its premise: Kindness is one of the most important things that we can teach our children.
Joshua shows young children all the ways he shows kindness. From donating toys to those in need, spending time with his grandparents and forgiving others when they make him unhappy, Joshua wants other kids to know how he practices kindness. When you practice kindness every day you make yourself and others happy.
Written ostensibly as a classroom book, Just As I Am: Kindness is both a guide on how children should treat one another, and an antidote for school-age bullying. Joshua shines as the book’s main character and protagonist, an emissary of kindness on every page. “The book is about prompting people to have a conversation about kindness and anti-bullying,” Ms. Guerrier explains, “while making sure kids at the elementary-school age are well equipped to support one another.” Children, she says, “are not taught how to be kind or how to accept people for their differences.” Her immediate goal is to raise enough funds to have the book brought into as many schools in the region as possible, beginning with the New York metropolitan area, and expanding outward. She and Joshua have already conducted virtual reading events while children were engaged in remote learning, and they’ve held Facebook live events to read from and discuss the book. It has met with widespread praise.
“Our ultimate hope is that when we give the book to children, they’ll take it home and have that conversation about kindness with their families,” Ms. Guerrier shares. Just as the pandemic spread from household to household and community to community, she hopes that kindness takes the same pathway, leaving hope and good will in its wake at every turn. The book was begun over two years ago, but the advent of Covid-19 forced it to the back burner. Now, with the virus on the wane and schools and businesses opening up again, the book is complete and for sale, available on Amazon.com and elsewhere. “We want to get it into as many schools as possible,” Ms. Guerrier states. “That’s our goal.”
About Marsha Guerrier
Marsha Guerrier is a TEDx speaker, a bestselling author, trainer, business analyst and coach, and CEO of Women on the Rise NY, Inc., dba HerSuiteSpot. Marsha has held careers in the FinServ and FinTech industries. She is also the founder and Executive Director of the Yva Jourdan Foundation, a non-profit organization whose mission is to mentor women and young of girls of color through entrepreneurship. For additional information about Marsha Guerrier visit www.hersuitespot.com
