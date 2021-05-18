CareRite Centers crowns 2021 Professional of the Year during National Nursing Home Week celebrations
ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA , May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Congratulations to the 2021 CareRite Professional of the Year, Zeina Khaled, Speech Language Pathologist at The Phoenix Rehabilitation and Nursing Center!
Khaled announced as Professional of the Year alongside colleagues and peers at The Phoenix Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Brooklyn, New York
Located in Brooklyn, New York, Zeina Khaled has been a team member at The Phoenix for over four years, beginning in January 2017 as a Speech Language Pathologist in the community.
Every year, the network selects their top nominees to be in the running for the coveted Professional of the Year, a title that signifies one incredible team member’s dedication, commitment, and overall leadership in their respective community, across four states and over 8,000 employees, which is announced during Nursing Home Week.
The CareRite Centers Network celebrated their 7th annual National Nursing Home Week with this year’s honorable theme celebrating #TheVitalLink.
Zeina Khaled, a true embodiment of #TheVitalLink, is a phenomenal team member, and she has shared that her job does not feel like work- that she does not go to work to be thanked or recognized, but to assist her patients.
"Giving my residents their voice and finding new ways for them to communicate with their loved ones is a reward enough for me," Khaled expressed. Khaled has shared that her nomination is the biggest honor she could ever achieve, and she is so grateful for the warmth and appreciation she has been shown.
“We are so proud of Zeina,” shared the Administrative team at The Phoenix, Ephie Carni and Tina DiLorenzo. “Zeina is so deserving of this title, and works so hard in our community each and every day. She makes a difference in the lives of so many.”
Nominated by their peers, supervisors, and residents alike, and chosen by a panel, the Professional of the Year winner exudes what it means to be a CareRite professional, living the network’s mission and embracing what sets the CareRite network apart from the rest-
#TheCareRiteDifference.
“Nursing Home Week was created to celebrate, recognize, and thank all of our amazing team members, from all disciplines. This celebration is for our teams,” began Ashley Romano, Chief Experience Officer at CareRite Centers. “What a beautiful way to conclude Nursing Home Week 2021, celebrating our Professional of the Year Zeina at The Phoenix.”
Prizes from years passed ranged from all-inclusive vacations and trips of their dreams, $10K towards any bill, leases on luxury cars, and the prize for the 2021 winner, Zeina Khaled, is her rent/mortgage paid for 6 months- at no monetary limit!
Congratulations Zeina Khaled! You are #TheVitalLink!
Next year’s prize? $10K towards a higher education scholarship or student loan debt, for the winner or a loved one! Stay tuned for the 2022 Professional of the Year!
Follow our network journey here: https://qrco.de/CRCSocialMedia
CareRite Centers, LLC is a dynamic healthcare organization that services the needs of short term rehabilitation, skilled nursing, and long term care for thousands of patients across the nation. With a strong commitment to customer service, education and innovation, as well as philanthropy, the organization is currently represented in centers across New York, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Florida.
Ashley Romano
CareRite Centers, LLC
631-617-7785
aromano@careritecenters.com