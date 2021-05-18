Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DNR aids HazMat and EPA teams responding to train derailment

SIBLEY - Iowa DNR is on-site at the Sibley train derailment, working with emergency responders, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Union Pacific Railroad.

DNR staff is assisting EPA in evaluating the derailment’s impacts, monitoring the area and determining next steps to develop the cleanup plan. DNR’s primary role will be oversight on the cleanup efforts and determining any appropriate enforcement.

Direct media inquiries to Kristen South, with the Union Pacific Railroad at 402-619-9317, for situation updates. South is working with local emergency management and EPA officials.

