City of New Britain Partners with Rellevate; Administration Encourages Employee Financial Wellness

STAMFORD, CT, USA, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge financial and payment services, announced it has partnered with the City of New Britain to introduce the Rellevate Digital Account with Pay Any-Day to their employees.

Rellevate’s state-of-the-art digital platform strengthens organizations and their workforces, at no charge to employers. The Rellevate Digital Account features Pay Any-Day, which enables employers to offer employees secure and affordable access to earned wages, any time before their scheduled pay day. Other features of the Rellevate Digital Account include Bill Pay, Money Send and Visa® Debit Card. There are no monthly subscription fees, no credit checks, and no minimum balance requirements.

“I am delighted to introduce a new benefit to the dedicated employees of the City of New Britain, which provides flexible access to their earned wages and promotes financial wellness. Sometimes our employees need a little help to pay a personal bill, or pay for an unanticipated home expense,” said Mayor Erin Stewart. “Providing our hard-working employees with access to innovative products like Rellevate reflects our desire to positively impact their lives and financial wellness.”

Rellevate was introduced to the City of New Britain by International Governmental Strategies (IGS). “Cities like New Britain, whose leaders care deeply about their employees and recognize the importance of being fiscally responsible are the ideal clients for Rellevate,” said Jim Amann, principal of IGS. “Rellevate makes it incredibly easy on employers – there’s no charge, they’re easy to work with, and their products materially improve the lives of their client’s employees.”

“Partnering with the City of New Britain, to serve their employees, is a tremendous honor. The Mayor is passionate about finding ways to strengthen the city’s standing as an employer, and truly has the best interest of city employees at heart,” said Stewart Stockdale, Chairman & CEO of Rellevate. “Our Digital Account will help city employees save time and money. Our platform helps strengthen the relationship between employers and their employees by making it easy and cost effective to offer earned wage access in addition to a suite of financial and payment services.”

About Rellevate

Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money - anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card, Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, & Money Send, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for Companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.

About the City of New Britain

Just a short drive outside of Hartford, New Britain is located just about the center of the state with easy access to major highways. The City is just a 2 hour drive to both Boston and New York. The Energy and Innovation Park is constructing a 19.98 megawatt fuel cell grid and 275,000 gross sf data center offering data storage and protection to numerous entities including educational, governmental and private sector businesses in the Stanley Black and Decker campus. New Britain is also home to the 7th largest hospital in the state. Known as the “hardware city” due to its rich manufacturing history, New Britain remains home to Stanley Black & Decker, a fortune 500 company that maintains its world headquarters within the City. This diverse city is home to several art museums and community theatres, like the popular New Britain Museum of American Art and the Hole in the Wall Theatre. For those looking to spend time outside, New Britain has 1,200 acres of scenic parks and sport complexes to enjoy like Walnut Hill Park or Stanley Quarter Park with walking paths, ponds, and playgrounds. Central Connecticut State University is located downtown of the city, with over 12,000 students enrolled each year.

About International Governmental Strategies

IGS is a bipartisan lobbying and government relations firm that takes an active management role with their client's activities and personally advocates on their behalf. Since their inception, IGS has represented state associations on education, housing and the environment, along with small businesses, manufacturers, financial companies, entertainment venues in both media, gaming and music industries. IGS represents clients before federal, state and local government entities. Over the years, IGS has ranked in the top 15 list of Connecticut lobbying firms and has a proven record of success on a wide variety of issues including legislative advocacy, tax credit and loan securement, economic development, public and social media relations, healthcare advocacy, financial wellbeing and championing the environment.

