RELLEVATE JOINS UKG TECHNOLOGY PARTNER NETWORK

Improving Employee’s Lives and Employer’s Bottom-lines through Financial Wellness

STAMFORD, CT, USA, December 7, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rellevate, Inc., a fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through leading-edge financial and payment services, announced it has joined the UKG Technology Partner Network, a collaborative ecosystem of organizations creating solution extensions for UKG Dimensions (formerly Workforce Dimensions from Kronos) and UKG Ready (formerly Kronos Workforce Ready) to amplify and elevate the employee experience.

Rellevate’s state-of-the-art digital platform strengthens businesses and workforces, offering a powerful suite of financial services - featuring Pay Any-Day - that enables employers to offer their employees safe and secure access to their eligible earned wages based on actual hours worked in UKG Dimensions and UKG Ready at any time before their regularly scheduled pay day.

Rellevate also offers a digital account with earnings credit, which includes Pay Any-Day, a Visa debit card, bill pay & money send, and also gift and incentive cards. Rellevate’s Pay Any-Day and digital account solutions have zero expense impact on employers and can materially improve the lives of their employees by relieving financial stress. Rellevate’s digital platform, made available through employers to their employees, promotes social responsibility and financial wellness for a company’s most important asset, its workforce.

“Through this partnership, and our shared core values, Rellevate’s products reflect our mission to encourage consumer financial responsibility and help employees save time and money. Our platform helps strengthen the relationship between employers and employees by making it easy and cost effective to offer earned wage access,” said Stewart A. Stockdale, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO of Rellevate. “We are excited to offer mutual UKG and Rellevate customers with access to Rellevate products. It is an honor for Rellevate to partner with an industry leader like UKG, dedicated to delivering experiences that truly reflect the connection between life and work.”

UKG Dimensions is an intelligent global workforce management solution that is cloud-native and mobile-native to drive in-the-moment decisions for both managers and employees. Designed for smaller HR teams at fast-growing organizations, UKG Ready combines the power of HR, talent, payroll, and time in a single cloud solution to deliver a modern, personalized experience that increases efficiency and simplifies compliance.

“Providing a great technology experience helps organizations better engage and retain their workforce, driving business success,” said Mike May, Senior Director, UKG Technology Partner Network, UKG. “UKG solutions are designed to be open and extensible, enabling innovative product extensions with partners, including Rellevate, that empower employees in ways that simply are not possible with other solutions.”

UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) was formed by the 2020 merger of Ultimate Software and Kronos.

About Rellevate

Rellevate, Inc. is a digital fintech company dedicated to empowering consumers through innovative financial and payment services that allow them to access, move and use their money - anytime. The company’s suite of financial services, offered primarily via employers, include the Pay Any-Day Product, a Digital Account with a Visa Debit Card Pay Any-Day, Bill Pay, & Money Send, and also Gift and Incentive Cards. For more information on Rellevate and for companies interested in offering Rellevate’s digital financial services to their employees, visit www.rellevate.com or contact Rellevate at info@rellevate.com.