NDCS team members honored for service during COVID-19

May 17, 2021 (Lincoln, Neb.) – The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) was well-represented at a ceremony for recipients of the annual State of Nebraska Excellence in Leadership awards. Eighteen individuals received a desk plaque and a Nebraska Navy admiralship from Governor Pete Ricketts on Friday, May 14, 2021. Nominations for awards were submitted last summer and focused on outstanding service to the state during COVID-19.

Awards were presented to the following individuals: Dr. Harbans Deol, medical director; Diane Sabatka-Rine, chief of operations; Ryan Mahr, warden, Community Corrections Center-Omaha (CCC-O); Estela Finn, translator; Daniel Rabenhorst, corporal, Diagnostic and Evaluation Center (DEC); and Karen Michaelson, human resources manager.

Awards were also given to members of the NDCS purchasing team (Peggy Arp, Rhonda Bayne, Kyla Black, A.J. Divis, Chris Kliment, Diane Poppert, Danielle Reynolds, Mark Rumery and Kate Severin) and members of the Cornhusker State Industries (CSI) sewing shop (Nicole Abold, Margie Hoss and Danielle Sanders).

“All of these individuals served NDCS in extraordinary ways during the pandemic,” said NDCS Director Scott R. Frakes. “It was a pleasure to nominate them for this particular recognition.”

From translating important COVID-related communications for Spanish-speaking inmates, to the procurement of necessary personal protective equipment (PPE), to making sure inmates were quarantined appropriately -- NDCS staff members were integral to the process of managing the virus inside the state’s 10 prison facilities, as well as contributing to the mission: Keep people safe.

“Response to the coronavirus required long-range planning, and in many situations, immediate action,” said Dir. Frakes. “Ours is an agency that is responsible for the care of people, just like a nursing home or a hospital. At times, we needed all-hands-on-deck. Our staff responded without hesitation.”

The awards ceremony on May 14 was held at the Nebraska Governor’s Residence.

