Galleon Embedded Computing Launches New Website
EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon Embedded Computing is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at galleonec.com. The new site features a modern streamlined design, improved functionality, and easy access to the complex information required by our visitors.
Designed with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help customers navigate and locate our high-speed rugged products and industry-leading solutions required by their mission. Galleon is proudly inviting visitors to explore their new website.
"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our customers and prospects who are looking for resources to ensure mission success." said Espen Bøch, Galleon's CEO. "The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality."
Galleon Embedded Computing provides commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) system-level and board-level rugged computing products primarily aimed at high-speed data acquisition, high-density storage, and complex signal recording systems.
If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:
North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com
Europe and ROW
Mark Fitzgerald
Phone: +44 7824 874778
Mail: mfitzgerald@galleonec.com
For sales inquiries, please contact sales@galleonec.com
Galleon Embedded Computing
+47 21 08 02 90
