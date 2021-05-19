Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 430 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,627 in the last 365 days.

Galleon Embedded Computing Launches New Website

Galleon Embedded Computing logo

Galleon Embedded Computing logo

KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Galleon Embedded Computing is proud to announce the launch of its newly redesigned website at galleonec.com. The new site features a modern streamlined design, improved functionality, and easy access to the complex information required by our visitors.

Designed with the user experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help customers navigate and locate our high-speed rugged products and industry-leading solutions required by their mission. Galleon is proudly inviting visitors to explore their new website.

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our customers and prospects who are looking for resources to ensure mission success." said Espen Bøch, Galleon's CEO. "The new website has been designed to offer the ultimate user-friendly experience with improved navigation and functionality."

Galleon Embedded Computing provides commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) system-level and board-level rugged computing products primarily aimed at high-speed data acquisition, high-density storage, and complex signal recording systems.

If you would like more information on this topic, please direct your inquiries to:

North America
Chris Portalatin
Phone: +1 832 437 1993
Mail: cportalatin@galleonec.com

Europe and ROW
Mark Fitzgerald
Phone: +44 7824 874778
Mail: mfitzgerald@galleonec.com

For sales inquiries, please contact sales@galleonec.com

Tonette Grytemark
Galleon Embedded Computing
+47 21 08 02 90
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Galleon Embedded Computing Launches New Website

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Electronics Industry, IT Industry, Military Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.