Multi-Million dollar home sales boom in Miami!MIAMI, FL, USA, May 24, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The highest price stands at $40 million!" In recent years, luxury house sales in Miami have had a truly remarkable boom. The real
estate market has already recovered considerably from the long-ago crisis of 2008, and yet, after the crisis brought on by the pandemic, it is thought that the real estate market will have its big rise in 2021, especially thanks to investments in South Florida. The reason is quickly stated: big investors from New York, California, and Massachusetts are starting to move their money to Miami, buying assets in luxury condos. In fact, the public is moving towards buying apartments in luxury condominiums, preferring them to the classic townhouses. The minimum purchase price is around 1.5 million dollars according to the
statistics of recent months and then rise to a few tens of millions of dollars in the most important condos, as for Brickell Avenue. In order to better talk about this topic, today we are going to interview one of the best American Broker / Realtor: Jacopo Iasiello, of M.I.I.B (Miami Italy International Brokers
Realty). Jacopo has almost twenty years of experience in the field of Real Estate, including auctions, brokerage, and Real Estate assistance, he certainly knows his stuff when it comes to buying and selling houses. First of all, we have to blame (or credit) the pandemic.
In fact, it was initially thought that, with the closure of business locations and the lack of money, the real estate market would also suffer losses. In fact, this was not the case: wealthy residents of states like New York or others with stricter lockdowns began buying apartments in the Sunshine State. "How unpredictable this change is. Will such a situation last any longer? "This question is very interesting: apparently it will. Although there are no forecasts for future condos, the current ones are going to be sold a lot, so much so that their price has even increased from the previous year. The luxury market is stronger than ever, and there will hardly be a slowdown now. The only flaw, currently, is the impossibility of building: land costs too much, and fewer and fewer permits are being issued. However, considering the arrival of summer, coupled with a large number of vaccinated people in the U.S., apartment buying and selling in Miami will only increase." Increased interest means increased prices, no doubt about that. Since the volume of business will increase, how are you operating as a Realtor and Investor? "With my company, we are already prepared to handle any future client, whether they want to sell their home to us or ask for our help in selling it to a third party.
We specialize in aggressive marketing that points directly to what the end buyer wants, strategic and well organized to achieve our goals. We want to take advantage of the moment to apply our professionalism and skills, and make our clients happy by succeeding in selling their homes." These are the predictions of the short interview that the Italian investor was able to dedicate to us. The market for luxury condominiums is becoming more and more animated, take advantage of it while you can!
