Apartment 2101 Luxury Italian style in Brickell area

If you ever dreamed about living in a spectacular residence in one of the most famous and beautiful places to live in America, Well, today we’re going to show you one of the most beautiful condos ever built, in this wonderful city called Miami.
Ugo Colombo, one of the best Italian architects existing, designed a fantastic condo right near a paradisiacal shore, with everything you need for living the life of your dreams! Today we are guiding you inside the condo of Santa Maria, one of the most luxurious residences in the city, which would be capable of astonishing anyone who sees it. The condo is located in 1643 Brickell Ave apt 2101, Miami FL 33129 Santa Maria Building.
As you can see from those pictures, you would be strongly hit by an amazing all around view of the Ocean, its shining bay, unbreathable Skyline. These condos’ balconies are very wide, giving you the privilege to relax and breath the fresh ocean air while admiring its breathtaking view.
Interior:
The building was renovated in 2019, using Italian modern venetian walls and custom flooring. Throughout the entire unit you can value mosaic design at the entrance/foyer and dining area. Moreover, kitchen cabinets have been designed with the fanciest modern opulent Italian brand Snaidero.
For the household, the condo has been built with two private elevators, with a direct unit access and a private service elevator.
Regarding the materials the apartment has been built with, we’re going to be more specific:
● the gray walls are made with Modern Luxury Concrete Venetian Plaster, giving the house a classy style, contrasting the color of the sea and the sky;
● the white walls are made with Modern Luxury Polished Plaster, enhancing sun’s light, giving you relaxing and peaceful feelings all day long;
● the floors are made with Custom Concrete polished Venetian Plaster, perfectly matching the walls’ colour;
● the kitchen cabinets, as said before, have been designed from Snaidero, undisputed master in houses’ design;
The modernity of the apartment is also given by its smart Abaco Drawer System, a system in the kitchen drawers so when opening them they don't slam.
External space:
We can find in fact 2 parking spaces, and valet so you and your guests will never have problems in parking your car. Then, there's also the possibility to train and workout in a super advanced gym inside the building, playing with family members, friends and neighbor's in the tennis field and relaxing in an oversized and heated swimming pool or at the Spa.
Also:
Buying this apartment, you’ll have the chances to drink coffee and have breakfast in a fantastic cafeteria inside the building and to eat in a chic restaurant with first choice wines and dishes of the highest quality delivered directly to the apartment.
Fine food and the possibility to enjoy a fantastic Biscayne bay view, breathing the oxygen of the sea and nature surrounding the building, very useful during this period of Covid-19.
We also have to advise you about the wonderful Bar where you can delight yourself in drinking a good Miami Ice Tea, and the high-class billiard room where you can spend your time having fun with friends or residents while playing pool.
The Santa Maria Club House is a 6,000-square-foot restored waterfront mansion, and for that sky-high workout with amazing views, the building's spa is located on the 51st floor.
Inside the building there is also a safe and colorful child play area, where kids will have fun being grateful for living in a condo like this! There also is a BBQ/picnic area.
Last but not least, you can go for a romantic nightly walk towards the boat dock, watch the suggestive Miami’s sky, park your boat if you have one, or take it for a sail whenever you want.
In conclusion, this absolutely is the best deal to obtain an amazing and classy apartment, made by an Italian architect and built with Italian materials, with breathtaking views of the ocean, and lots of different places to spend free time and chill.
