Pawleys Island Festival Of Music & Art To Be Held As Scheduled In October 2021
The PIFMA, which will feature a total of nine concerts, is an ideal way to celebrate the artsPAWLEYS ISLAND, SC, US, May 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Travelers and lovers of the arts are already purchasing tickets and making room reservations as they look forward to the return of the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art this fall.
One of the most popular events along South Carolina’s Hammock Coast, the 16-day festival will run from October 8 through October 23 and feature a full concert lineup, a year after the Covid-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the 2020 event.
“We are beyond excited,” said Susan Bryant, the PIFMA’s sales and marketing director. “We will be so happy to hear live music and see our friends. We're excited to be going forward and feel like it's going to be one of the best years we've had.”
As America continues to emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, the PIFMA, which will feature a total of nine concerts, is an ideal way to celebrate the arts. The event will host Thursday, Friday and Saturday night concerts, all outdoors, allowing fans to enjoy shows in a safe environment and the Hammock Coast’s idyllic fall weather.
At the heart of the PIFMA’s appeal is the range of its concert offerings. From Motown and a Chicago tribute band to a trio of tenors and country music, the PIFMA has something for everyone.
The concert lineup for the PIFMA’s 30-year celebration is:
October 8: Orlando Transit Authority - A Chicago Tribute Band
October 9: The Miracles
October 13: Lao Tizer Featuring Eric Marienthal
October 14: The Black Market Trust
October 15: Atlanta Rhythm Section
October 16: Tavares
October 21: The Texas Tenors
October 22: Best of the Eagles
October 23: Tabled Event - Destination Motown featuring Soul Cruisers
Up to 1,200 people can attend each concert and if early interest is any indication, tickets might be hard to come by in the fall. Each show starts at 7 p.m. at The Reserve Club in Pawleys Island, a highly regarded private golf club.
“Ticket sales are going great,” Bryant said. “We're thrilled. I think there are going to be some concerts that are complete sellouts. My biggest message to people is to get your tickets now and make your reservations.”
Ticket prices range from $35 to $175.
A non-profit, the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art’s mission is to provide diverse music, arts and educational events that create cultural experiences for Georgetown County residents and visitors. Money generated by the PIFMA benefits the arts of all kinds, including scholarships, instruments, instruction and more.
For more information on the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, visit https://pawleysmusic.com/.
About South Carolina’s Hammock Coast
Georgetown County’s casual charm and Southern hospitality earned it the nickname Hammock Coast. Adventure and relaxation blend together in perfect harmony, like the flowing and ebbing of waves on the county’s famed beaches. With six communities – Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Litchfield, Pawleys Island, Georgetown and Andrews – comprising the pristine coastal area between Myrtle Beach and Charleston, visitors can experience South Carolina’s Hammock Coast like never before.
For more information about all of the Hammock Coast, visit www.HammockCoastSC.com.
