inGen Dynamics Wins Silver in the Smart Productivity Tools Category at the 2021 Edison Awards
inGen Dynamics Wins Silver in the Smart Productivity Tools Category at the 2021 Edison Awards
We are thrilled to receive this global recognition and to have our company associated with Thomas Edison, one of the most celebrated inventors of all time”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, U.S.A, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- inGen Dynamics, a Palo Alto-based Robotics and AI company, has earned a Silver Medal at the 2021 Edison Awards for its next-generation modular service robot Aido in the Smart Productivity Tools category. Named after Thomas Alva Edison, the Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987.
— Arshad Hisham, Founder and CEO of InGen Dynamics,
"We were very impressed by the level of collaboration and discovery in this year's entries," said Frank Bonafilia, Edison Universe Executive Director. "Somehow, while facing the unprecedented challenges of this global pandemic, companies around the world figured out how to work safely and smartly and still innovate at an award-winning level."
The Edison Awards have recognized and honored some of the most innovative new products, services, and business leaders in the world since 1987. Following a comprehensive review by the esteemed steering committee, winners are selected by 3,000 innovation leaders from the fields of product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education, including professional organizations representing a wide variety of industries.
"It was an honor to be present at this year's Edison Awards and to walk away with a Silver Medal for our next-generations modular service robot Aido (https://www.getaido.com)," said Eric Egnet, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer. "At inGen Dynamics, we are constantly raising the bar of design, innovation, and engineering. It was wonderful to be in the presence of the world's best innovators and to receive this prestigious recognition."
inGen Dynamics was chosen as one of three award winners in the Smart Productivity Tools category, including Caterpillar and Arduino, by a panel of more than 3,000 senior business executives and academics tasked with evaluating a range of smart productivity tools. The company's next generational service robot Aido was named a finalist in the category.
"inGen Dynamics is proud to have represented the future of smart productivity tools in our industry," said Jaward Farooq, Co-Founder and Chief Financial Officer. "Winning a Silver Medal at the Edison Awards is a true validation of work we do as a company," he added.
inGen Dynamics, as an emerging growth company, is actively hiring and growing its team across all regions, including EMEA, AMER, and APAC. The company also intends to expand its global product manufacturing locations this year. The full suite of AI-Enabled Robots and Intelligent Products will be offered, sold, and deployed worldwide.
Arshad Hisham, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of InGen Dynamics, stated, "The Edison Award builds on inGen Dynamics' established track record of innovation recognition. We are thrilled to receive this global recognition and to have our company associated with Thomas Edison, one of the most celebrated inventors of all time."
Janice Carlson
inGen Dynamics Inc
janice.carlson@getaido.com