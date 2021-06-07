Rebekah Stanush of Irie Life Coaching to be Featured on Close Up Radio

EUGENE, OREGON, UNITED STATES, June 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Irie” is a Jamaican word that means “good and pleasing.” It's used to refer to positive, high-vibration emotions or peaceful feelings, and it perfectly describes the coaching philosophy of Rebekah Stanush.

Rebekah is a transformational life coach and the founder of Irie Life Coaching.

“You are the inside-out creator of your life,” says Rebekah. “Lasting change can only be achieved by first mastering the inner thoughts and emotions that influence your actions and decisions.”

Coaching has been the final stop on Rebekah’s long journey to fulfill her desire for purposeful work.

“I followed the traditional path of what I was taught led to being happy and successful,” recalls Rebekah. “After a while of blindly running on that hamster wheel of life, I felt I needed more of a sense of purpose to feel fulfilled. I was making choices according to what I think I should do, as opposed to what I really wanted, and I could no longer put all my energy into doing unfulfilling work, or allow my creative energy to go unspent. And so it became an intentional journey to find out what I was passionate about? What is my purpose?”

And Rebekah found her purpose.

“I looked at the things I already did that I enjoyed and I was good at,” says Rebekah. “It was always connecting over common challenges and helping people work through emotional issues.”

Today, she helps her clients consciously create the life they want instead of a life decided by outside expectations.

“We all have to find that thing within ourselves and make the leap so that we can make a new choice for ourselves today,” says Rebekah. “Following my dream of leaving my nine to five and pursuing my passion to become a coach was quite a leap, and it took a lot of inner work to make happen - but now that I know what it's like to be lit up, the difference feels like night and day.”

As a holistic transformational life coach, Rebekah works with her clients’ limiting thoughts and emotions. According to Rebekah, these limiting thoughts and emotions are largely subconscious misinterpretations from your childhood. You form adaptive beliefs to protect yourself and interpret the events in your life to support these false beliefs. Combined with the natural negativity bias of your brain, it becomes pretty difficult to make positive changes, but not impossible.

“You can't underestimate the power of support in your life,” says Rebekah. “Working with a coach is the best way to work through these types of beliefs and challenging emotions. I can provide that support, presence, and curiosity.”

Close Up Radio will feature Rebekah Stanush in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on June 9th at 12pm EDT and with Jim Masters on June 16th at 12pm EDT

Listen to the show on BlogTalkRadio

If you have any questions for our guest, please call (347) 996-3389

For more information, visit www.irielifecoaching.com or www.reinventmyreality.com