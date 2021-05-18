INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc

The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. MIles

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)

We fight everyday, as we have the last 20 yesrs, to protect shareholder rights, enhance shareholder protections, recover losses for defrauded investors, and seek reform through enhanced governance”
— Timothy Lee. Miles
HENDERSONVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles, who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 20 years reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against PureCycle Technologies, Inc. ("PureCycle" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:PCT) for violations of the federal securities laws. The PureCycle class action lawsuit was commenced on May 11, 2021 in the Middle District of Florida and is captioned Tennenbaum v. PureCycle Technologies, Inc.

If you suffered a loss due to PureCycle's misconduct, click here.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (PCT) Made Misstatements Regarding its Purported Financial Condition and Prospects

On November 16, 2020, PureCycle announced it would list its common stock on NASDAQ through a reverse merger with the ROCH SPAC. At that time, PureCycle claimed it was modeling for its revenue to hit $8 million in 2022 as its first plant came on line. The Company expected revenues to ramp up to $224 million in 2023 with its first five plants and $800 million in 2024. PureCycle also touted the strength of its technology, intellectual property, and management team. Shareholders approved the merger on March 16, 2021.

These statements, however, were false and misleading. Before the market opened on May 6, 2021, Hindenburg Research published a report entitled, “PureCycle: The Latest Zero-Revenue ESG SPAC Charade, Sponsored by The Worst of Wall Street.” The Report revealed that the Company’s insiders and SPAC sponsors positioned themselves to clear approximately $90 million in case and tradable shares before the Company generates any revenue and that PureCycle’s Chairman and CEO, and other associated executives, collectively took six companies public prior to PureCycle, and each failed, among other things. On this news, the Company’s share price fell more than 40%, or approximately $10 per share, on May 6, 2021.

If you purchased shares of PureCycle Therapeutics, Inc. (PCT) and/or Roth CH Acquisition I Co. (ROCH) between November 16, 2020 and May 5, 2021, or were entitled to participate in the March 12, 2021 shareholder vote on the merger with PureCycle, you have until July 12, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

PureCycle Shareholders Urged to Contact the Firm

If you purchased PureCycle securities, have information, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Timothy L. Miles, Esquire, at 615-587-7384, Toll-Free at 855-846-6529, or by email to tmiles@timmileslaw.com. If you inquire by email please include your mailing address, telephone number, and the number shares owned.

About Timothy L. Miles

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized shareholder rights attorney raised in Nashville, Tennessee. Last year, Mr Miles was recognized as a 2020 Top Ranked Lawyer; 2020 Top Rated Litigator; and a 2020 Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM. Mr. Miles also maintains the AV Preeminent Rating by Martindale-Hubbell®, their highest rating for both legal ability and ethics. Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, a superb rated attorney by Avvo, a recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019) and recognized as a Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019). Awards: Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Top Rated Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2021); Elite Lawyer of The South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020); Member of the Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association (2017-2019); AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020); PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com (2018-2020); The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability (Martindale-Hubble® 2015); Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019); Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, by Lawyers of Distinction (2019-2020); Superb Rated Attorney (Avvo); Avvo Top Rated Lawyer for (Avvo 2017-2020). Mr. Miles has authored numerous publications advocating for shareholdings including most recently: Free Portfolio Monitoring Services Offered by Plaintiff Securities Firms Provides Significant Benefits to Investors (Timothy L. Miles, Dec. 3, 2019).

Contact:
Timothy L. Miles, Esq.
Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, TN 37075
Telephone: (855-846-6529)
Email: tmiles@timmileslaw.com
Website: www.timmileslaw.com


Leading the Fight to Protect Shareholder Rights for Over 20 Years

Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 615-587-7384
email us here

Nationally Recognized Shareholder Rights Attorney Timothy L. Miles Has Achieved the Recognition of American’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 - Top 1%

You just read:

INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Technology, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Timothy Miles
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
+1 615-587-7384
Company/Organization
Law Offices Of Timothy L. Miles
124 Shiloh Ridge
Hendersonville, Tennessee, 37075
United States
+1 615-587-7384
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Timothy L. Miles is a nationally recognized securities class action and shareholder rights attorney who has been leading the fight to protect shareholder rights for over 19 years. Mr. Miles received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee in 1993 and his J.D. from the Nashville School of Law in May 2001, graduating third in his class, and was made a member of the Honorable Society of Cooper’s Inn which is reserved for students graduating in the top ten percent of their class. He is admitted to practice before the Tennessee Supreme Court; the United States District Court for the Western, Middle and Eastern Districts of Tennessee and the District of Colorado; and the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals. He is a member of the Nashville Bar Association; National Trial Lawyers Association; and Harry Phillips American Inns of Court (Student Member 2000). Mr. Miles has dedicated his career to representing shareholders in complex class-action litigation. Whether serving as lead, co-lead, or liaison counsel, Mr. Miles has helped recover hundreds of millions of dollars for defrauded investors, shaped precedent-setting decisions, and delivered real corporate governance reforms. Judges and peers have repeatedly recognized Mr. Miles’ relentless advocacy for shareholders, as well as his unbendable ethical standards. For example, Mr. Miles is a member of the prestigious Top 100 Civil Plaintiff Trial Lawyers: The National Trial Lawyers Association, which is by invitation only and is “extended to those attorneys who exemplify superior qualifications, trial results, and leadership in their respective state based upon objective and uniformly applied criteria.” The National Trial Lawyers Association explained the significance of this honor: “With the selection of Timothy L. Miles by The National Trial Lawyers: Top 100, [Mr.] Miles has shown that he exemplifies superior qualifications, leadership skills, and trial results as a trial lawyer. The selection process for this elite honor is based on a multi-phase process which includes peer nominations combined with third party research.” Further, “[m]embership is extended only to the select few of the most qualified attorneys from each state or region who demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile measured by objective and uniformly applied standards in compliance with state bar and national Rule 4-7.” Mr. Miles other recognitions include: - AV® Preeminent™ Rating by Martindale-Hubble® (2014-2020) - AV® Preeminent™ Attorney – Judicial Edition (2017-2020) - Top Ranked Lawyer by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Top Rated Litigator by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019-2020). - Elite Lawyer of the South by Martindale-Hubbell® and ALM (2019). - PRR AV Preeminent Rating on Lawyers.com by Martindale-Hubble® (2018-2020). -America’s Most Honored Lawyers 2020 – Top 1% by Lawyers of Distinction (2020). -The Top-Rated Lawyer in Litigation™ for Ethical Standards and Legal Ability by Martindale-Hubble® (Feb. 2015). -Distinguished Lawyer, Recognizing Excellence in Securities Law, Lawyers of Distinction (2019) -Lifetime Achievement Award by Premier Lawyers of America (2019). -Superb Rated Attorney, (10.0 out of 10), the Highest Rating Possible by Avvo. -Avvo Top Rated Lawyer (Avvo 2017-2020). -America’s Most Honored Professionals – Top 1% (American Registry 2016-2018).

Timothy L. Miles

More From This Author
INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors of a Lawsuit Against PureCycle Technologies, Inc
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Reminds Investors Peloton Interactive Sued for Misleading Investors
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Timothy L. Miles Announces Investigation 0f XL Fleet Corp. on Behalf of Investors
View All Stories From This Author