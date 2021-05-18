Williston Barracks/Arrest on Warrant

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A101680

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle

STATION: Williston Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

DATE/TIME: 05/17/21, approximately 1813

INCIDENT LOCATION: Park & ride, Richmond

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant

ACCUSED: Stephanie Deaette

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 18, 2021 at approximately 1813 hours, the Vermont State Police arrested Deaette on an outstanding arrest warrant. Deaette was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Chittenden County correctional Center.

COURT ACTION: Arrested

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: 5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.