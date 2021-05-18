Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 494 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,859 in the last 365 days.

Williston Barracks/Arrest on Warrant

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A101680

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle                            

STATION: Williston Barracks                  

CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/17/21, approximately 1813

INCIDENT LOCATION:  Park & ride, Richmond

VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant

 

ACCUSED: Stephanie Deaette                                             

AGE: 27

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 18, 2021 at approximately 1813 hours, the Vermont State Police arrested Deaette on an outstanding arrest warrant. Deaette was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Chittenden County correctional Center.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Arrested

COURT DATE/TIME: N/A           

COURT: N/A

LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center

BAIL: 5,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

You just read:

Williston Barracks/Arrest on Warrant

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.