Williston Barracks/Arrest on Warrant
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A101680
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Omar Bulle
STATION: Williston Barracks
CONTACT#: (802) 878-7111
DATE/TIME: 05/17/21, approximately 1813
INCIDENT LOCATION: Park & ride, Richmond
VIOLATION: Arrest on warrant
ACCUSED: Stephanie Deaette
AGE: 27
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williston, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 18, 2021 at approximately 1813 hours, the Vermont State Police arrested Deaette on an outstanding arrest warrant. Deaette was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Chittenden County correctional Center.
COURT ACTION: Arrested
COURT DATE/TIME: N/A
COURT: N/A
LODGED - LOCATION: Chittenden County Correctional Center
BAIL: 5,000
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.