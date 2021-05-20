FIMER establishes Center of Excellence for the Utility Sector in Italy
We have ambitious plans for future expansion, especially in the utility segment, and are committed to putting customers at the heart of our business.”VIMERCATE, ITALY, May 20, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FIMER has announced plans to set up its new R&D Center of Excellence for the utility sector in Italy, close to its manufacturing facilities, located in Vimercate and Terranuova Bracciolini.
This strategic move will enable FIMER to increase its focus on solutions innovation while enhancing its responsiveness to customer needs. It will reinforce FIMER’s strategy to utilize the capacity of its carbon neutral facilities in Italy, with all resources combined in one site.
Centralizing R&D will also ensure that FIMER is well placed for future growth and is faster to market with innovations, confirmed by a new unique-to-the-market solution for the utility sector which is set to be unveiled on 22 June 2021.
FIMER’s Chairman, Filippo Carzaniga comments: “We are committed to developing the best utility segment related innovations for our customers. This can only be achieved by adapting our business model to reflect our customers’ needs. We have ambitious plans for future expansion, especially in the utility segment, and are committed to putting customers at the heart of our business.
“The utility sector is extremely important to us. We are confident that the ability to combine our R&D, product development and production processes in one site at our Italian headquarters, will allow us to put even greater focus on innovation for this key segment. This change gives us a strong opportunity to combine our ‘made in Italy heritage’ with our new global footprint.”
