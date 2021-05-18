Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
I-96 lane closures at M-52 May 22-24 for preventive maintenance

Contact: Aaron Jenkins, MDOT Office of Communications, 517-243-9075 Agency: Transportation

COUNTY:                              Ingham

HIGHWAYS: I-96 M-52

CLOSEST CITY:    Lansing

ESTIMATED START DATE:      7 a.m.        Saturday, May 22, 2021

ESTIMATED COMPLETION DATE:       5 a.m. Monday, May 24, 2021

PROJECT:   The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will perform preventive maintenance on the I-96 bridge over M-52 in Ingham County by adding deck sealant.

TRAFFIC RESTRICTIONS: Single-lane closures will be in place in each direction on I-96 at M-52 for the duration of this work. Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

SAFETY BENEFITS: Performing regular maintenance on bridges helps improve and extend the service life of these structures. Closing lanes during this type of work is necessary to provide the safest work area possible for crews and motorists.

